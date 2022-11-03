Scots schoolgirl dresses as Ukrainian soldier for Halloween – complete with own tank

A SCOTS schoolgirl has dressed as a Ukrainian soldier along with her own tank for Halloween to show support during the Russian invasion.

Caoimhe Flynn donned a full camouflage army outfit, including body armour, a plastic gun and mini cardboard tank, to go to school in Glasgow on last Wednesday.

The eight-year-old’s mum, Siobhan Smith, custom-made the outfit to show solidarity to Ukraine and her local community who have welcomed several families from the war torn country this year.

Caoimhe’s Ukrainian solider Halloween costume . Credits: Siobhan Smith

Caoimhe also wanted to pay support to her stepdad who has been stationed out in Ukraine since March while working as a safety response specialist.

Speaking today,childhood studies student Siobhan, 28, said: “Our community has recently had a lot of Ukrainian families move into the area with some of the children attending the school.

“My partner has also been working in Ukraine since March and I feel that the war is more relevant to our family and community than some others. We wanted to show our support for the Ukrainian people.

“My daughter was really excited as she is aware of the ongoing situation in Ukraine and is very compassionate.

“The school loved it, they thought it was amazing. I always hand make costumes for Caoimhe every year so I think they were expecting something big again.

“The Ukrainian families at the school were amazed, they all asked to take some pictures and some of the kids had a shot of going in the tank.

“They were very thankful for giving them some time and for showing my support.”

“I am very glad that people are supportive of my idea and have been very positive about it as I worried it could have been taken the wrong way.”

Siobhan posted images of her daughter in her costume on Facebook last week, writing “Sergeant Caoimhe, reporting for duty! Slava Ukraini.”

Hundreds of social media users liked the images and left comments praising the youngster for showing her support.

Caoimhe inside the home-made tank. Credits: Siobhan Smith

One person said: “You done amazing this year hun, as we all know this the kiddies all loved her costume. You should be very proud of yourself.”

Another wrote: “Class act. ????? ??????? (Glory to Ukraine).”

A third commented: “Wow this is absolutely amazing. Well done.”

A fourth added: “This is really impressive. Well done.”

However, one viewer was not impressed by the outfit and branded it distasteful.

He said: “I’m gonna get absolutely destroyed for saying this, I just know it, but I will anyway. There’s showing support and there’s being distasteful. This to me feels like the latter.

“Thousands of Ukrainian’s are dying in the streets fighting, many have fled to the UK for refuge (rightly so).

“I don’t think it’s respectful to be making light of the horrors and rolling a tank down the road past places housing refugees.”

Siobhan responded: “Your opinion, if that is how you have perceived this. But let me just give you a bit of background.

“My partner is currently working in Ukraine and has been since March. So I am very aware of what is going on over there.

“Also, over 1,000 Ukrainians have moved into our community, with some of the children attending my daughter’s school.

“So the war may be more relevant to us as a family/community than some others.

“Upon attending the Halloween party at my daughter’s school, the Ukrainian families actually approached me afterwards to ask to take pictures as they were amazed by it.

“Their children also had a shot of playing inside it, which they loved.

“They were very thankful that I took time to speak to them and kept thanking me for showing my support. So from refugees themselves, they have been very accepting and had no problems with it.”