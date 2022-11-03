Scots man dresses in horrifying Pennywise costume to scare trick-or-treaters

A SCOTS man has dressed as Pennywise the clown as part of his stunt to terrify trick-or-treating children.

Dave Roper dressed as the iconic killer clown from Stephen King’s IT for Halloween in an attempt to scare those who came to his door.

The 28-year-old accounting manager paired the outfit with extensive decorations to his house, including cobwebs, pumpkins and skulls littered around outside, and the words “Keep Out” written in fake blood on his door.

Dave Roper waiting for trick-or-treaters. Credits: Dave Roper.

Dave, from Dunfermline, Fife, is seen in a video waiting for two children to knock on his door, before bursting out dressed in a Pennywise mask and clown suit and holding a red balloon, before chasing them away from his house.

The video opens with two young girls walking up to Dave’s front door and knocking, seemingly in the hopes of getting some sweets.

However, seconds later the door swings open with Dave bursting into frame, menacingly saying: “Happy Halloween, would you like a balloon?”

The two girls then scream and run away as Dave manically chases after them, wielding the iconic red balloon commonly seen throughout the IT franchise films.

Dave posted the video to Facebook on Monday with the caption: “Bennachie Way is ready for trick or treaters.”

The post has been liked and shared hundreds of times, receiving over 22,000 views in the process.

Many users took to the comments section, praising the dad-of-two for his theatric nightmare-infused stunt.

One user said: “Omg Dave you’ll have the kids petrified, funny though.”

Another added: “This is priceless. And brilliant fun, but if that opened the door to me I would s**t my pants.”

A third user joked: “That’ll save you on sweets.”

However, Dave did reply to the comments saying: “Disclaimer: This was my daughter and friend. I won’t be chasing your kids”

Speaking today (TUE) Dave said: “The video of the two girls was my daughter Lucy and her friend Sienna. I only chased a couple of the older kids who wanted me to.

“Most of the kids jumped and screamed when Pennywise opened the door, the parents too.

“Loads of children had their pictures taken, but I had to take my mask off at times for the little ones.”

Speaking on social media’s reaction to his petrifying prank, Dave said: “They’ve cracked me up!

“I love how all the reactions and comments are positive and that everyone’s taken the clip in the lighthearted way it was intended, it’s great to see so many people enjoying Halloween last night – It’s lovely.

“A few drove in from out of the area last night, and I spent some time chatting to lots of people. I can’t believe the video has hit 22k views.”

Aside from scaring people on Halloween, Dave is known as the Duloch Spiderman, as he dresses as the Marvel superhero to undergo surprise birthday visits and fundraisers for local causes.

Dave in costume as the Duloch Spiderman. Credits: Dave Roper.

Dave has raised over £100k in the last two years for Edinburgh Sick Kids and Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

He is currently fundraising on GoFundMe for Edinburgh Sick Kids by trekking Mount Everest on May 23.