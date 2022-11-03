A BREATHTAKING contemporary property that featured on hit TV show Luther has hit the market for a cool £7m.

The four bedroom house, situated in Highgate, North London, boasts floor to ceiling windows throughout and has featured in several popular TV shows.

One of its most recent appearances was in series five of award-winning psychological thriller Luther, acting as the home of main character Jeremy Lake – a serial killer who was one of the two main antagonists.

Stunning images show the contemporary property split across four floors and measuring approximately 4,162 sq ft.

The property is surrounded by lush green shrubbery throughout its garden.

The large, bright, open plan living room offers views out to an array of shrubbery with a large glass balcony located to the side.

A bright kitchen with a large island area facing out onto the windows and balcony sits beneath a glass retractable roof – offering even more light throughout the day.

Glass walkways connecting different sections of the house continue the open feel to the unique property.

A plant room and state-of-the-art cinema which would be perfect for entertaining guests is also located in the basement.

Aside from starring in several episodes of Luther, the house also featured in crime shows Waking the Dead and MI-5.

Selling agent Knight Frank listed the property on the market last month with a guide price of £7million.

They said: “A breathtaking four bedroomed house beside Waterlow Park and on the outer edge of Highgate Cemetery, designed by the celebrated architects Eldridge Smerin.

“The South and West elevations are fully glazed, providing spectacular leafy views across the cemetery and wonderful, light-filled spaces.

“By contrast, the street facade is mysterious and private, a curtain wall of honed black granite, steel panels and opaque glass.

“The house is perfect for modern living, it has a massive open-plan entertaining room, a kitchen dining room with a retractable glass roof and a beautiful glass walled study.

“All the first and second floor rooms have balconies, whilst the ground floor bedrooms open onto a small private terrace.

“The house has starred in several TV shows, both programmes about the house and shows using it as a location, and it is featured in several books on modern architecture.

“The present owners have also hosted regular live music events in it, and describe it as a perfect house to live in.

“The distinguished modernist architect John Winter (whose original building it replaced) described it as ‘as near to a faultless building as I have seen for a long time’. This is only the second time it has been sold.”