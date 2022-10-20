ADORABLE images show a golden retriever absolutely loving life as he poses up for photos during an outing to a mini village.

Deku was snapped being a good boy as he towered above buildings at The Model Village in Godshill, Isle of Wight, earlier this month.

The one-year-old pooch invoked images of a golden version of Clifford the Dog as he sat amongst shops and houses.

One photograph shows Deku peering into a little bakery looking for treats.

Pictured: Deku being a good boy in the village. (C) Amy Brewer

Other images show him poking his head around the corner of buildings with his tongue hanging out before overlooking the miniature railway track.

An exhausted Deku took time to relax outside the local news and tobacco shop after a long day of wandering around the village.

But not before he had the opportunity to pose up behind a farmer poster to appear as though his head is part of the human’s body.

Dezu is a real-life “Clifford the Big Red Dog!” (C) Amy Brewer

Deku’s owner Amy Brewer, 29, shared the images in a dog group on Facebook yesterday, writing: “Dogzilla alert – Deku had a great time at the model village the other week – and the photos that followed were hilarious.”

The post has gained over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments from dog owners who instantly fell in love with Deku.

Emma Roinila said: “Deku is the prettiest dog I’ve ever seen.”

Rabi Khatri said: “Deku, The Big Golden Dog.”

Pictured: Deku peaks his head cheekily over the cutout. (C) Amy Brewer

Bridgette Brouillette said: “I would love to live with the gentle golden giant.”

Jake Blanco said: “I never would have thought to take my dog somewhere like this but now it’s on the bucket list.”

Speaking today, Amy said: “I love pet and wildlife photography and discovered that Deku is an absolute star of a model and loves posing for the camera.

“Most weekends my partner and I take him to new and exciting places as he is basically a child to us.

“I’d been thinking for a while that it would be really funny to take him to the local model village in Godshill to do a Dogzilla shoot.

Pictured: Deku with owner Amy. (C) Amy Brewer

“The perspective of a giant dog amongst the little houses could be hilarious and needless to say it went well.

“He lives for praise and is really good with commands so it was handy while I took the photos that he was happy to sit and wait.”