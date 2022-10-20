Scots football club leave fans in stitches after gifting prediction winner a tinned steak and kidney pie

A SCOTS football club has left social media users in stitches after awarding a woman a tinned steak and kidney pie for correctly predicting their recent score.

Arbroath FC made Lois Caird pose up for a photograph holding her Fray Bentos pie prize whilst in the club’s hospitality suite in Angus earlier this month (8 OCT).

The football fan was awarded the unconventional gift after predicting that Arbroath would draw 1-1 with Dundee FC in the Scottish Championship.

Lois Caird with striker Bobby Linn accepting her prize. Credit: Arbroath FC

Lois was handed the circular tin by striker Bobby Linn, 37, who even signed it to make it even more special.

The club shared the photograph of Lois and Bobby on their Facebook page, writing: “No one goes home empty-handed from our hospitality and after her table had correctly predicted the game’s correct score, but lost out in the ‘Bobby Linn bin’ draw, Lois Caird received the runners-up prize, a signed Fray Bentos Steak & Kidney pie, from Bobby Linn.”

The post has gained over 1,500 likes and more than 700 shares online from amused social media users.

Almost 500 people left comments poking fun at the glamourous prize.

Arbroath Football Club’s Viral Facebook post. Credit: Arbroath F.C.

Matthew Cooper said: “Honestly this is almost morbid, it’s that sad, a canned pie as runner up.

“Rather not enter full stop, waste of time and oxygen.”

Ross Whip said: “Life has peaked.”

Andy Burnett said: “How generous.”

Jimmy Devaney said: “That will have made the lassies night defo.”

Martin Fair said: “This is brilliant!!”

While Tommy Clapperton joked: “In the present age that is worth a lot of money. Well done enjoy.”

Despite smiling in the photo, winning recipient Lois shared the post, sarcastically writing: “Top prize”, alongside a vomiting emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Arbroath FC have issued out strange prizes to contest contributors.

In the past they gifted people signed goldfish bowls and signed tubes of Steradent toothpaste.

Arbroath club director Brian Cargill, 58, today (THUR) said: “We’ve all been to hospitality where they just try and take your money, we wanted to have a wee bit of fun.

“We do about three or four games with great prizes like signed shirts and balls.

“We’re very much a community club, we pride ourselves on it.

“It’s not just what we do on the park, it’s got to be about the community as well, so you might not come along and win but you might get a pie.

“We also have fun with it, we’ve got a player named David Gold and we’ve got him to sign goldfish bowls as well, we’ve even given watering cans away as prizes before too.

“Ever since we’ve been doing this our hospitality numbers are increasing incredibly, these people might not even be fans of the club but they’ve come back and brought their friends.”