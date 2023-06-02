EAGLE-EYED Scots football fans have spotted an embarrassing gaffe behind the picture by Dundee FC for the announcement of their new manager Tony Docherty.

Docherty was announced as the new manager of The Dee’s on Monday following the departure of Gary Bowyer, who had just led the club to a Scottish Championship title.

With promotion to the Scottish Premiership, the club announced Docherty with a photo of the former Kilmarnock assistant manager celebrating.

New Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty. Credits: Dundee FC

However, fans have now spotted that the picture used of the 52-year-old was the same photo of him celebrating a victory against them whilst assistant manager at Aberdeen.

The picture shows Docherty with his arms held aloft, smiling in celebration – with their home ground Dens Park edited into the background and the words “Welcome Tony Docherty” beneath.

Unlike the original, which showed Docherty celebrating in glee over the victory at Dens Park, the photo has been edited so that the Aberdeen badge formerly visible on his jacket cannot be seen.

Dundee shared the photo to social media in an announcement that read: “Tony Docherty appointed manager! Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce Tony Docherty as the club’s new manager.”

The gaffe was then shared by Scots football fans on social media with the caption: “Dundee’s announcement photo of Tony Docherty as permanent manager is an edited picture of him celebrating a victory against them at Dens Park while assistant manager at Aberdeen.”

The hilarious observation has since received over 2,000 likes and more than 300 comments from fans.

One user commented: “Scottish football is just f***ing Sue Perb.”

Another said: “Dundee can’t go one day without being a comedy club can they?”

A third reasoned: “Or the picture of him celebrating as assistant manager at Aberdeen is edited – nothing to see here, move on.”

Another wrote: “We might be down but the fun keeps on giving. Minter of a club.”

A fifth quipped: “Scottish football never disappoints.”

Previously speaking on Docherty’s appointment, Dundee FC’s Managing Director John Nelms said: “I am delighted with Tony’s appointment.

“He brings with him a wealth of knowledge of our game, having been in the dugout for over 750 matches including national team experiences, European nights, and trophy-lifting moments here domestically.

“Tony’s leadership, work ethic, and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years.”

Despite his years of experience, this is the first time that Docherty will manage a club as the number one.

He previously served as the assistant coach to Derek McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.