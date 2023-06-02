A ZANY Scots flat on the market for £159,000 in the capital has left locals bemused thanks to its bizarre decor and colour scheme – including naked drawings on the walls.

The property in Leith, Edinburgh was listed for sale yesterday and can be found on the top floor of a block of grey, unassuming flats.

However, the interior of the two-bedroom flat is a complete paradox of its outer walls with each room decorated with a plethora of colourful and crazy designs.

The living room. Credits: Beveridge and Kellas.

Upon entering the flat, viewers are met with a corridor whose walls are plastered in a blue starry pattern, overlaid with dozens of green squares making for an already trippy entrance.

The corridor also contains a pale green fake door drawn onto the wall, and a random framed drawing of a human skeleton.

One bedroom is painted entirely lime green on all four walls, whilst the kitchen – containing basic white goods – is tiled in a pastel orange colour.

The second bedroom is also painted green, and features paintings of askew windows on the walls – complete with plants on their window ledges and an apparently naked woman looking through.

The bathroom is perhaps the most impressive design, featuring a painted landscape of water, reeds, trees and birds framed against a blue sky and clouds.

It also features a painting of a woman looking down at the bathtub, which is sure to give any would-be buyers an uneasy feeling as they bathe.

The living room could draw comparisons to a Dulux colour chart, as differing colours are splashed across all four walls and the ceiling.

Blue, orange, red and green all feature across the dated room – which contains an old gas fire and some simple sideboards.

The room also contains more odd framed paintings on its walls – this time of people dressed in identical clothes sat down, a cockerel and a man in swimming shorts surrounded by what appear to be babies.

Another wall is also bizarrely painted with four naked people, with one man exposing his bare backside whilst another man and a woman with her breasts exposed appear to be eyeing up the fourth person.

This final woman can be seen sitting on the floor reaching up to the other pair, but- is partially blocked by the radiator on the wall.

Outside, the property offers property-hunters a large shared garden that has several areas to it, one to air out laundry and another more social setting with benches and multiple sheds.

The flat also has great views of Edinburgh Castle in the distance. as well as the sea and Inchkeith Island from Leith dock.

The bathroom. Credits: Beveridge and Kellas.

Estate agents Beveridge and Kellas are listing the property, with their full description reading: “Viewing is recommended for this quirky and eclectic two bedroomed top (3rd) floor flat.

“The property is located close to Newhaven and The Shore offering a choice of trendy bistros, bars and restaurants.

“The Ocean Terminal offers a multi-screen cinema, 24-hour gym, high street stores and a further choice of bistros and bars.

“A good choice of public transport offers access to the city centre and surrounding areas.

“In addition, there is a wide choice of shopping facilities nearby including Morrisons and Asda. The Water of Leith walkway and cycle path is also easily accessed.

“The property opens to an entrance hall with all rooms and a large storage cupboard.

“The spacious living room is to the rear with a gas fire within a fireplace and a shelved storage cupboard housing the hot water tank.

“The kitchen is to the front with base units, electric oven, microwave, fridge, automatic washing machine and three storage cupboards one of which houses the boiler.

“There are two double bedrooms and a partially tiled bathroom with a three-piece suite completes this property.”

Room with fake windows. Credits: Beveridge and Kellas.

The property has also attracted a lot of attention on social media, with one user sharing a picture of one of the whacky rooms with the caption: “I need an explanation for this one…”

The post has since received over 630 likes and more than 100 comments from users left bewildered by the house’s peculiar artwork.

One user wrote: “Reminds me of rooms where kidnapped kids are held as in True Detective and Dark.”

Another commented: “I love the woman in the bathroom looking on judgmentally at whoever is in the bath.”

A third replied: “Well clearly it’s a bloke encouraging his good lady wife into the loving embrace of another lady who’s been playing hide and seek behind the radiator, while his mate has a wazz in the corner.

“I mean everyone has one of those in their house. Don’t they?”

Another said: “Wild that the vendor didn’t paint over the naked swingers mural before going to market – a few giant leaves and assorted foliage and it would blend right in with the rest of the decor.

“Just don’t view the property with a UV light because some ‘spills’ are very hard to eradicate!”

A fifth wrote: “Art student tenants have vacated and left the landlord with a severe problem.”

Speaking today a spokesperson for Beveridge and Kellas said: “This is certainly a very interesting property internally situated close to Newhaven Village and Harbour.

“The current owner of the property has lived there for 50 years.

“Is Banksy in Leith I wonder?”