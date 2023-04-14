THIS IS the moment a dad hilariously launches a bowling ball into the alley’s ceiling – moments after telling kids “watch dad get a strike”.

Jordan Russell went bowling with girlfriend Sophie, 36, and children Frankie, Ava, Sydney and Layla last Saturday at AMF Bowling in Carlisle, Cumbria.

After promising his kids a strike, the 26-year-old was then left red-faced when he seemingly forgot to let go of the ball and shattered one of the bowling alley’s ceiling panels with his throw.

A side-splitting video shows floor layer Jordan readying himself to throw the ball down the lane as his family watches on.

He strides forward with a confident stance and winds his arm back to launch the ball at pace down the lane.

Upon reaching the moment to let go though, Jordan doesn’t send the ball on a beeline for a strike, but instead carries on and sends the ball flying straight up.

The momentum takes Jordan off his feet as the ball hits the ceiling tile with a crack, shattering it instantly, before the heavy ball slams down with a concerning crunch on a neighbouring lane.

A shocked Jordan then jumps to his feet as partner Sophie can be heard audibly gasping and quickly retreats back to the seating area with a sheepish smirk as he glances around.

Jordan uploaded the hilarious video to TikTok last Saturday with the caption: “And that my friend is how you get a strike.”

The video has since received over 47,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from users left in stitches by Jordan’s blunder.

One TikTok user wrote: “Christ, I’d keep on walking and walk out of that place with embarrassment.”

Another commented: “The silence is deafening.”

Another said: “Bro going for the wrong type of strike.”

One user replied: “The silent gasp.”

Speaking today Jordan said: “There were no balls that fit my fingers, then I asked a woman for a ball that would fit.

“The one that she gave me felt a little bit tight but the weight was comfortable so I joked with my kids saying ‘Watch dad get a strike.’

“I then began to throw the ball but because it was too tight on my hand it never came off until my arm was lifted, that was when the ball hit the ceiling.

“We all couldn’t believe it, we were more shocked about how high the ball went for such a heavy thing – everyone in the bowling alley saw it and were laughing.

“When the staff realised what had happened and understood that it was an accident they then found me another ball that could fit my hand while my misses and kids continued to play.

“I took one more shot and then sat down again, I was too embarrassed to keep on playing!”