A POLICE car was caught driving through a bus lane after allegedly “hiding round the corner and nicking people” for doing the same thing weeks before.

The recognisable white, blue and yellow police vehicle was captured on a resident’s security cam cruising down the lane Woodmere Avenue in Watford, Herts, yesterday.

The same street has made headlines over the past year due to narrow width restrictions causing damage to “hundreds” of vehicles and even a police van, resulting in the road being widened recently.

Tim captured the police car using the lane on his security camera yesterday.

Tim Vigor, 53, who captured the footage outside his home, claims that prior to the works taking place police officers would sit around the corner catching vehicles using the bus lane.

The HGV driver also claimed that officers have even pulled him over for using the lane.

Tim couldn’t believe his eyes when he managed to capture the police car then darting through the same bus lane yesterday.

He posted the video on Facebook yesterday, writing: “It was only a couple of weeks ago they were hiding round the corner and nicking people for doing this.

“Double standards.”

Viewers have since slammed the police for using the lane.

Sam Taylor said: “My brother got a ticket for doing that.”

Sapphire Dalmatian said: “I saw the police car that hit the old bollards, but this lot obviously didn’t want to hit the new ones or maybe it was the same driver.

“The police know we are all watching and waiting.”

Tim replied: “I really couldn’t give a monkeys who goes through the middle but it’s the fact they were hiding round the corner two days before they changed the restriction.

“They held a driver for half an hour then gave them a ticket.

“I just don’t like the double standards and if they struggle to get through it now we really have got a problem.”

Barry Furness said: “Tag your police force, naughty if they’re nicking people for it then doing it themselves.”

Lee Hughes said: “That will be new Police protocol after the embarrassment of the van hitting it!”

Speaking today, Tim said: “At my house there’s a turn off and they sit around the corner and anyone going through the middle they’ll sit and they’ll nick them.

“Over the years they’ve stopped loads including me and my wife.

“It’s been widened but it’s still okay for them (police) to go through it, you could get a bus through it now.

“It’s double standards, I don’t care who goes through it. I just think it’s a bit rich when two weeks ago they were nicking people and now they’re doing it.”