Safer Security Group unveils the next generation of site security technology

SECURITY sector specialist, Safer Security Group, has unveiled the next generation of site security tech with the official launch of its Safer Pod S1.

The tech distributor’s newest product has already been taken up by various tier one contractors on sites throughout the UK.

It is equipped with intelligent visual verification which captures high-quality images and anti-masking sensors which detect attempts to mask the detector and raise the alarm.

Smart tilt impact sensors alert if a pod is moved or tampered with.

Ryan Clark founder and CEO of Safer Security Group.

Ryan Clark, founder and CEO of Safer Security Group, said: “Wireless battery powered security systems, commonly known as “Daleks”, are not a new concept.

“The Safer Pod S1 represents the next generation of this concept.

“We have been flooded with enquiries for the Safer Pod S1 from the UK and abroad since we unveiled our prototype at an event towards the end of 2021 and have since carried out a number of successful trials across the UK.

“With our production capacity fully secured we are now ready to launch formally.”

The Safer Pod S1 continuously scans a 30-metre, 360-degree zone for threats.

Equipped with next-generation live spectrum analysis, the device distinguishes real threats from interference such as wildlife.

High-intensity sounders with flashing strobes provide a forceful 120db alarm siren upon detection of an intruder.

Also armed with innovative signal jamming detection, the Safer Pod S1 is ready to detect and alert Safer Security Group’s 24-hour manned control room to any attempts to jam wireless communication channels.

The Safer Pod S1 can also be managed via an app allowing the client to arm, disarm and view any activity.

As The first modular solution compliant with manual handling legislation it allows for safe rapid deployment in any environment.

It also allows up to 200 additional sensors to be equipped, detecting for dangers such as smoke, water and carbon dioxide.

Safer Security Group Managing Director, Phil Bunting, said: “The future of site security is here.”

Safer Security Group, which includes the award-winning Safer Scotland business, is accredited with the Security Industry Authority and is renowned for its rapid response capability.

It has been employed on hundreds of flagship projects for construction, civil engineering, and corporate clients across the UK.

It also provides security guards, key holding and other security services.