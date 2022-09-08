Ukrainian medical students to continue education in Scotland

A GROUP of Ukrainian medical students will continue their education in Scotland following the signing of a twinning agreement with the University of Dundee.

Students at Dnipro State Medical University will have the opportunity to undertake short-term placements with Dundee’s School of Medicine as part of the arrangement between the two institutions.

As well as allowing students to continue with their studies in Scotland, the agreement will also see Dundee send resources to Ukraine, where in-person lessons have been suspended following the Russian invasion.

“Since February 24th, when Russia started the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, our world has broken down,” said Anton Lievykh, Head of the International Relations Department at Dnipro State Medical University.

Students from Dnipro State Medical University will undertake placements at Dundee’s School of Medicine.

“The education system experiences challenges never seen before, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Staff of Dnipro State Medical University continue teaching online, but as the practical skills are of vital importance in medical education, both students and academics are suffering.

“In these hard and dark times, the United Kingdom demonstrates unprecedented support to Ukraine and we appreciate the assistance and willingness to help from our partners, such as the University of Dundee.

“The cooperation between our institutions will be extremely beneficial for both students and staff and we are grateful to have this opportunity to gain the experience from one of the UK’s leading universities.”

Located in central Ukraine, Dnipro has been targeted by Russian forces on several occasions.

In July, its mayor urged remaining civilians to leave following a long-range missile strike on the city.

Teaching at Dnipro State Medical University has been severely impacted since the invasion by Russian forces in February.

International students who returned home have been granted permission to continue their practical training in their home countries, however, there has been only limited hands-on opportunities available for Ukrainian students who remain in their homeland.

As part of the twinning agreement with Dundee, it is anticipated that nine students will travel to Scotland for six-week placements, hosted by the University.

“The war in Ukraine is having a devastating impact on the training of medical students,” said Dr Ellie Hothersall from the University’s School of Medicine.

“With teaching suspended on campus, thousands of students have been left in limbo.

“We are in a fortunate position to be able to assist our counterparts at Dnipro, facilitating in-person training here in Scotland as well as assisting with preparation for classes to resume for students in their home country.

“These students will form an important part of Ukraine’s future. To be able to welcome them to Dundee and help them fulfil their potential is just one way in which we can express our solidarity.”