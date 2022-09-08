Scots housing association begins construction of new homes in Dundee

A SCOTS housing association has begun construction of a set of new homes in the east of Dundee.

Work is underway for Caledonia Housing Association in the building of 67 new homes in Dundee at Ballindean Road in the east of the city.

The association’s latest development in Dundee will be a mix of 43 houses and 24 flats made available for affordable rent or Shared Equity sale.

All the homes will come with solar panels, heat pumps and triple glazing and the rented units will also benefit from battery storage, making them very energy efficient.

Plans approved by Dundee City Council last year include enhanced garden spaces where trees will line the perimeter of the site and an adequate allowance of parking spaces.

The Ballindean Road project is a partnership between Caledonia and Dundee City Council, delivered with £6.1m of funding from the Scottish Government.

This site continues Caledonia’s investment in Dundee with the recently completed project at Maxwelltown along with two sites each with 30 new homes currently being built at Rosebank Street and Coldside Road.

Andrew Kilpatrick, director of assets, said: “Caledonia carried out a community consultation on these proposals last year and with the backing of the city council, work is now underway to deliver these new homes for Dundee.

“We can look forward to helping meet the demand for affordable housing and this site at Ballindean will be an attractive place to live with good transport links, nearby supermarkets and leisure facilities.”

Ryan Fletcher, managing director of Cullross, said: “It’s been great working with Caledonia again to bring much needed affordable housing to Dundee.

“These homes are among the most energy efficient we have built and will make a contribution to the city’s effort to reduce carbon emissions.”