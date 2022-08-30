Construction announced for new St Andrews housing development

A SCOTS housing community is set to begin construction in September, breaking ground on the delivery of the first phase of the development.

The construction of the new sustainable community in St Andrews follows the granting of planning consent by Fife Council.

St Andrews West aims to provide the new urban development as part of a long-term commitment to the town and community.

The multi-million pound investment is also serving to deliver employment opportunities both in the town and further afield.

St Andrews West will have a huge focus on sustainability, with a green central corridor running through it.

These exciting proposals form part of the wider St Andrews West masterplan, approved by Fife Council in June 2019.

The overall development will ultimately comprise up to 900 new homes along with university, business and employment land.

Designed by architects Studio LBA, works starts on Phase 1 – the first 38 of 96 units – including a mix of terraced, semi-detached housing, flats and maisonettes.

Particular consideration has been given to sustainability, which is reportedly “at the very heart of the design”.

This includes air source heat pumps, biodiverse landscaping and aims to reduce energy consumption through high levels of insulation and air-tightness.

Shared streets, dedicated cycle lanes and connections to wider public transport networks will aim to encourage sustainable travel.

In addition, a central green corridor and active travel route running through the site aims to connect neighbourhoods and provide a safe social amenity space for residents.

The design has been developed through careful studies, analysis and gaining an understanding of the wider context of St Andrews.

Headon S1 St Andrews West, the developers behind St Andrews West, brings together two family-owned businesses with a clear vision for the delivery of this first phase.

S1 Developments and the Teague family have been behind many residential developments primarily in the Edinburgh area.

Joe Headon, Director at Headon S1 St Andrews West, said: “We are delighted to be commencing work in September at St Andrews West, breaking ground to deliver the first new homes, as well as transport links and greenspace.

“A combination of two family-owned businesses, with an enviable reputation for the quality of the developments delivered, it is fabulous to be finally turning our vision of this contemporary neighbourhood, which has evolved over many years, into a reality.

“This first phase aims to deliver an exemplar new urban development, firmly bedded in the rich history of the town and with sustainability at its very heart.

“Whilst being contemporary in design, we are conscious of the obvious sensitivities of placing a new development in such a historic town and have taken considerable care to design it accordingly.

“We look forward to shortly being able to reveal further details on the first phase of homes.”