Vibrant design showcases the many assets of high spec Cambuslang homes

A HOUSING developer has launched a new show home at one of its fastest selling developments, in the south-eastern outskirts of Glasgow.

Dundas is inviting house-hunters to view the contemporary Gilbertfield Woods show home in Cambuslang which has been designed by Get Fully Furnished.

Situated in the new tree lined development to the south east of the town, the four-bed Gillespie house type features light and bright summer colours representative of the time of its launch.

With the first block of 36 homes now reserved, Dundas anticipates the highly-awaited next phase of three, four and five bed homes to launch to the public at the end of summer.

Chris Kidd, Director of Get Fully Furnished said: “We wanted the design of this show home to reflect current interior trends while also putting our own stamp on it.

“With the home launching in summer, we wanted to incorporate lots of burnt oranges, greens and blues for a light and airy feel. Classic white furniture, marble touches and splashes of gold make for a rich and expensive feel to the home – the design of which will work all year round.”

The spacious detached family home boasts a good-sized main lounge, kitchen with French doors leading into the garden, impressive ensuite master bedroom with double wardrobes, a garage for private parking, practical built-in storage and three additional large bedrooms.

Chris added: “The design makes for a really nice open space that works for the area and people’s way of living. There is plenty of space for new movers to get creative with – all of the rooms are expansive, even the fourth bedroom.

“When you first walk into the house, you can see right through to the other rooms. A particularly key feature is the striking oak wood panelling, adding to the relaxed and contemporary design of the kitchen/dining area, which you get a visual of as soon as you enter the property.”

Craig Fairfoull, Head of Sales and Marketing at Dundas, said: “We are delighted with the design of the show home. We love the bright and airy colour scheme and think it is the perfect representation of one of our most popular house types. The team at Get Fully Furnished have really hit the nail on the head.

“Gilbertfield Woods is already becoming a flourishing community and we are looking forward to welcoming a host of visitors to see the stylish show home for themselves, as well as another successful launch of the next phase of homes.”

The mix of family friendly properties at Gilbertfield Woods all benefit from roof-mounted solar panels and feature enhanced specification, including luxury fitted kitchen appliances and hive controllable high efficiency heating.

Gilbertfield Woods has excellent transport links to Glasgow with three stations within a short distance of the development. Commuters also have access to the M73/M74 and the M8 with a range of primary and secondary schools nearby.

Dundas has a mission to create homes that make people feel great. Headquartered in Livingston and proudly Scottish, it has a track record of building well-designed homes that are higher spec than a vast majority of competitor properties.

The independently-owned developer is focused on building welcoming, integrated communities and making the journey of buying a home more straightforward, inspiring and fun.

The show home at Gilberfield Woods is available to view daily. For more information, please visit www.dundas.co.uk/developments/gilbertfield-woods, call 0345 853 5000 or email: [email protected]