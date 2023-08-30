A SCOTS council has allowed Springfield Properties to move forward with a major housing development in Durieshill which will contribute £37m to the area in planning gain.

Stirling Council has confirmed the Section 75 Agreement – which is a standard part of the planning process – requiring Springfield to make a financial contribution to the council to be used for improving local infrastructure.

Following well-publicised delays, the Section 75 was discussed at a Special Meeting of Stirling Council committee meeting last week and approved by the council’s planning committee, yesterday (29 August).

Durieshill will see the creation of 3,000 homes that will include everything a self-sustaining community needs to flourish, including energy efficient private and affordable homes, a primary and secondary school and opportunities for small businesses.

Durieshill housing development secured initial planning consent four years ago and will be delivered over 30 years.

More than half of the site will be woodland, community landscaping, allotments, amenity space and pocket parks, and the hills across the site will remain undeveloped protecting historical views of Stirling.

The entire travel network at Durieshill will prioritise sustainable travel, health and well-being, promoting cycling, walking and public transport throughout the village, Stirling and beyond.

Innes Smith, Chief Executive of Springfield Properties, said: “Durieshill represents a game-changing development for Stirling and will allow us to deliver a thriving community for generations to enjoy.

“The development will also provide opportunities for over 400 jobs and apprenticeships, injecting money into the local economy and making a huge contribution to the area.”