AS THE professionals prepared for the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023, Scottish community cyclists received a hefty donation.

The Cycling Facilities Fund (CFF) has now invested a total of £5m in community cycling across Scotland, with Cycling projects in 18 different local authorities having now received investment from the fund.

Stirlingshire, Fife and East Lothian are the latest areas to benefit, sharing £205k, and with the three new awards announced today, 36 facilities have now been funded through the CFF.

With contributions from local partners delivering the projects factored in, almost £12m has been invested in cycling infrastructure through the fund so far.

Stirlingshire, Fife and East Lothian are the latest areas to benefit from the investment. Photo by Martin Magnemyr on Unsplash

The £8m CFF aims to build on the growing interest in cycling by developing a network of facilities across the country and deliver a tangible benefit from the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

It has been made possible through a £4m commitment from Scottish Government and £4m from sportscotland through National Lottery funds.

The three new projects who have just been awarded funding are Killin Community Cycling Hub in Stirlingshire (£75k); Dalgety Bay Community Trust Pump Track in Fife (£50k) and Musselburgh Pump Track in East Lothian (£80k).

The projects in Killin and Dalgety Bay are volunteer-led with community consultation at their heart, while the track in Musselburgh is part of a strategic plan from East Lothian Council to deliver cycling facilities in each of their major towns.

All three projects will offer free access to encourage more people to take part in sport and physical activity.

The three key objectives of the fund are to inspire the nation to cycle by improving facilities; grow and open new community cycling clubs with coaching and to put on more events.

Sports Minister Maree Todd said: “Projects such as these will support communities to be active and deliver a lasting legacy following the 2023 Cycling World Championships.

“Being outdoors has a positive impact on health and mental wellbeing and helps us achieve our vision of an active Scotland where everyone benefits from sport and activity for their physical, mental and social health.”

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop, added: “The investment provided by the Scottish Government and the National Lottery to deliver the Cycling Facilities Fund has allowed us to harness the interest in cycling generated by the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and deliver a lasting benefit for the nation and the sport.

“By working with Scottish Cycling to shape the fund, we have been able to increase the opportunities for people to get involved in cycling right across the country.

“It’s hugely encouraging to see the number of groups who have grasped this opportunity to improve the lives of their local communities by investing in cycling facilities.

“From beginners’ pump tracks to circuits and trails capable of hosting national competitions, it really has changed the cycling infrastructure in Scotland.”

The investment in cycling infrastructure is being delivered through a partnership between Scottish Cycling and sportscotland to ensure projects can have a lasting impact on their communities and the sport well beyond the Championships.

Nick Rennie, Chief Executive of Scottish Cycling said: “On the eve of the Cycling World Championships it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate yet more investment into cycle sport facilities in Dalgety Bay, Killin and Musselburgh.

“The Cycling Facilities Fund is already having a fantastic impact, with a number of new facilities across the country up and running, but most importantly, thriving.

“Facilities will be one of the real legacies of this event; having purpose-built places to ride your bike, in your local community, is vital if we’re going to inspire more people to get involved with cycling, and make it a sport for life.”