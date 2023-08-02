BrewDog expands down under with new Australian venue

BREWDOG and Australian Venue Co. have plans to open their fifth Australian site in Perth, the first in West Australia.

The $3m project started on Gordon Street in August and will be ready for opening by the end of this year.

The site will transform Gordon Street Garage on the city fringe in West Perth into a

destination brew pub with capacity for 600 patrons.

This is the third venue to partner with the Australian Venue Co., following the BrewDog Pentridge in Melbourne and BrewDog South Eveleigh in Sydney, opening in late 2022.

The craft brewing company plans to open their 5th Australian venue by the end of the year, the first in West Australia

The craft beer bar plans to continue expanding their partnership with the Australian pub operator, with another three BrewDog’s planned for Perth.

BrewDog Perth will be in prime position, only 550m from Perth Arena (RAC Arena) and

an eight minute walk from the Perth city centre and Northbridge.

The new venue will be 945sqm, across large indoor & outdoor spaces including two

bars, a beer garden and stage.

BrewDog Perth will offer 40 taps of craft beer, including a lineup of Brisbane-brewed BrewDog beers alongside guest beer tap takeovers and collaborations with local breweries.

BrewDog Perth’s food menu will be 50% plant-based, with an extensive range of vegan

and vegetarian options alongside BrewDog’s legendary burgers, wings and pizzas.

The beverage menu will include non-alcoholic options, spirits, wines, cocktails and ciders,

making it the perfect spot for group catch-ups and social gatherings.

BrewDog’s unique aesthetic will complement the industrial design of the former coffee

roastery, with bright neons, leather seating and industrial lighting.

As well as arcade games and a retail store featuring BrewDog beer and merchandise.

The venue will create 40 new local jobs including front of house, back of house and

management.

Australian Venue Co. CEO Paul Waterson said the new venue will showcase the best of

BrewDog and will be the perfect gathering spot for the Perth community.

Paul said: “Perth has one of the most dynamic hospitality scenes in the country right now, so we’re excited to bring our partnership with a renowned international brand like BrewDog to WA for the first time.”

James Watt, CEO and Co-founder of BrewDog said: “Australia is one of the most

exciting craft beer markets in the world, and so we are thrilled to be expanding our

partnership with AVC to bring our unique bar experience to the people of Perth.

“With five bars across the country, Australia is an increasingly important market for us, as we continue to lead the craft beer revolution all over the globe”.



