A SOUTHSIDE charity is planning to help up to 180 households per week put healthy meals on the table, by teaching food preparation and offering weekly meal plans to take home.

The Jeely Piece Club will launch a new meal planning initiative with the £30,000 of funding received through the Glasgow Community Anchors’ Fund – a partnership between the HFD Charitable Foundation and Virgin Money Foundation.

The new food programme will provide nutritious meals for local families who are struggling as supermarket prices soar with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The recent funding boost will also be used to build a catering team that will continue to teach healthy cooking and meal preparation in order to support parents to make healthy, cost-effective meals at home.

The charity is expanding its catering team and searching for an experienced chef who will help to deliver the new food programme.

The Jeely Piece Club was founded in 1975 with the aim of increasing life chances and opportunities for both children and adults.

Elaine McKenna, chief executive officer at the Jeely Piece Club, said: “Our new meal plan and food health education initiative will be a key contributor in teaching the kids the importance of nutritious meals for their growth.

“Not only will we be able to feed the community well-balanced meals but we can also lend a helping hand to parents to plan inexpensive food options.

“We hope to do this in a way that is fun for them, so they enjoy the learning process and want to keep coming back.”