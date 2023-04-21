GamCare Survey Reveals Increase in Gambling Habits Due To Cost of Living Crisis

More and more Britons are resorting to gambling to mitigate the current financial crisis, according to a YouGov survey of 4,202 adults commissioned by GamCare. According to the survey, people with gambling problems have wagered government benefits in an attempt to win money to pay utility bills, and have also used bookmaker’s premises as a way to keep warm.

Photo by Aidan Howe on Unsplash

Although gambling is known to aggravate financial burden, 42% of research participants believed that gambling could help them recover financially, compared with 7% of the overall UK population.

Moreover, people who gamble excessively are ten times more likely than the overall population to have used a warm bank during the past year.

The financial crisis is also being felt by half of the parent population with a gambling problem. This staggering percentage of people are lacking the necessary food and cannot buy clothes for their children, compared with 20% of parents from the general population.

Furthermore, 20% of individuals who reported experiencing gambling harms have faced challenges in paying for groceries. This figure is significantly higher than the corresponding percentage of 11% among the rest of UK adults.

<H2> Former Gambling Addict Defines Gambling as “Running Back to Your Abuser for Help” </H2>

Kieren Smith, a former gambling addict, shared how he felt drawn to gambling when he was finding it hard to make ends meet. He explained that the financial burden seemed like a reason to justify gambling out of sheer despair. He compared gambling to ‘running back to your abuser for help,’ hoping that one massive win would fix everything.

He also revealed that this mindset led him to an ongoing pursuit of that elusive big win, rather than acknowledging his accumulated debts and starting the process of settling them. He now recognizes that this approach was the reason for his increasing isolation, mounting debts, and a state of despair, as he warned about the risk of ending up “potentially suicidal.”

<H2> Comments From GamCare </H2>

GamCare reported that January 2023 saw their highest call volumes ever, with advisers consistently hearing how the rising cost of living is impacting callers.

Anna Hemmings, the chief executive officer at GamCare, stated that the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis were “particularly acute” for gambling addicts. She further emphasized that during the pandemic, the industry was urged not to take advantage of vulnerable individuals, and it was crucial to assess what is being done by the industry to prevent harm or exploitation during this crisis.

According to Hemmings, GamCare is still witnessing a portion of those who are most affected by the cost-of-living crisis turning to gambling as a way to cope with financial concerns. However, she stressed that gambling is not a solution for money problems and that addressing the underlying financial issues is crucial for long-term recovery from gambling harm.

<H2> A New Money Guidance Service For Gamblers </H2>

To mitigate these worrying findings, GamCare is introducing a new Money Guidance Service to support those who have been financially impacted by gambling. This service will provide valuable money guidance, helping individuals understand their spending habits and identify triggers. It will also assist in establishing healthy boundaries and suggest potential helpful changes. The service is not limited to gamblers themselves, but also extends to those affected by someone else’s gambling, working with them to find ways of improving their financial wellbeing.