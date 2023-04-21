A Fresh Look & Investment Greater Efforts: GambleAware Announces Promising Revamp

The gaming industry-based grant-making body GambleAware has renamed the National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS). It has also pledged to double funding over the next year for the rebranded service.

Soon to be referred to as ‘National Gambling Support Network’, or NGSN for short, GambleAware will not only be focusing its efforts on victims of gambling harm, but also increasing useful features such as early intervention and referring routes. Of course, problem gambling symptoms and diagnosis will be at the core of what this entity stands for and strives to promote, because the rising issue of people resorting to addictive habits when signing up at win real money casinos is still very palpable.

Enriched Service Through Additional Features

Early intervention will be one of the service’s additional focal points, in an effort to ward off the rise of harms and necessary support, potentially relieving NHS from pressure.

Those experiencing harm from gambling will also benefit from enhanced referral routes as part of the revamped service. Said service will be based on a holistic, coordinated approach so that local providers can efficiently direct people to the treatment that best caters to their individual needs.

The great thing about the design of this service is that it was informed by the lived experiences of individuals, with GambleAware highlighting that this inclusive approach was “central to the design of the new NGSN” and “integral” in shaping the network’s future.

Comments from GambleAware CEO

Anna Hargrave, Chief Commissioning Officer at GambleAware, expressed delight at the announcement of the new National Gambling Support Network (NGSN) and the additional financial support for those experiencing gambling harm, stating that as the country’s leading commissioner in the sector, GambleAware is proud to be launching this revamped service, built on solid grounds and bringing together first-rate regional providers’ expertise, in a collaborative effort to address people’s needs and bringing change in their lives.

Hargrave further explained that by adopting a regional first approach, GambleAware hopes to create fresh opportunities to collaborate with other local services and government agencies, joining efforts with local authorities or the criminal justice sector to further assist victims of gambling. She also mentioned that Betknowmore UK has joined the NGSN, and their three services of Peer Aid, New Beginnings, and GOALS will be commissioned to launch nationally over the course of the three years to come.

“The Voice Of Lived Experience…Has An Essential Part To Play” – BetKnowMore UK

Frankie Graham, Founder & CEO of Betknowmore UK, stated that the launch of the new NGSN is a significant milestone in the provision of continued support and treatment to UK individuals who suffer from the effects of harm caused by gambling. He further expressed his great pride in acknowledging BetKnowmore UK’s contribution to a national provision of work, adding that its three key services demonstrate the importance of incorporating the voice of lived experiences into peer and community support, possibly preventing the rise of gambling victims while facilitating the recovery of those who have already fallen prey to its deleterious effects.

Graham emphasized that by joining forces and bringing together the expertise of professionals from various fields, public health will be supported in such a way that the personal, communal and societal impact of gambling will be adequately addressed.

Finally, GambleAware recently revealed that they have awarded a generous grant of £350,000 to facilitate research on the topic of gambling stigmatization.