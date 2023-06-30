A GARAGE in the Scots capital that has been cleverly converted into a tiny one bedroom flat is now up for sale – for a whopping £290,000.

From the outside the building, situated in the Morningside area of Edinburgh, seems to be just another garage or workshop, sitting alongside other garages for cars from neighbouring houses.

However, a closer look reveals that behind the unsuspecting exterior lies a unique living space, crammed into just 43 sq metres.

The one-bedroom flat is up for sale for £290,000 or more.

The majority of the flat is hidden behind four garages seemingly still in full use by other homeowners nearby, accessed by large white doors.

The former driveway now leads up to a whitewashed wall and modern front door, flanked by a small plant pot.

Inside, viewers will find a small flat, transformed from the garage-come-workshop that it previously seemed to serve as.

Immediately upon entry, occupants are greeted by a living room that also serves as a kitchen and dining room.

Whilst suave and sleek in its appearance, the living space is tiny and would offer barely enough room to fit more than a couch and perhaps a TV.

The kitchen is equally well-presented and does offer plenty of cupboards, but measures barely four metres in width, begging the question of where a kitchen table would fit into the equation.

The flat consists of one double bedroom that matches the rest of the interior in terms of colour scheme but is little over 3.5 metres in width and depth.

The flat also comes with a beautiful, minimalistic white-tiled bathroom fitted with high-standard appliances, complete with a bathtub and overhead shower.

The flat was listed by Deans Properties, and commands a staggering asking price of £290,000 or more.

This price tag is at least £20,000 more than the price of three bedroom houses currently also on sale by Deans in Midlothian areas such as Danderhall and Loanhead – based barely 30 minutes from Edinburgh.

Deans Properties wrote in the description: “This immaculately presented main door flat is situated in the ever-desirable district of Morningside in the South of Edinburgh.

“This prime location offers excellent local shops and amenities, transport links to the city centre and is within walking distance of Blackford Hill and the Meadows.

“Completed to a high standard, the property comprises; attractive living/dining room open plan to the contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances, one delightful double bedroom and stylish bathroom with overhead shower.

“The property benefits from a driveway, electric heating and full double glazing.

“Included in the sale are cooker, oven, hob, hood, washing machine and fridge-freezer. The appliances included are sold as seen with no warranty provided.”

The properties in Woodburn Terrace, Morningside had an overall average price of £503,226 over the last year, according to property website Rightmove.