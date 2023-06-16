A QUIRKY house formerly dedicated to selling merchandise based on the works of fantasy author Sir Terry Pratchett is on sale for nearly £400,000.

The three-bedroom property, located in the quaint village of Wincanton, Somerset played host to the Discworld Emporium for over 20 years.

The shop sold all manner of merchandise from Pratchett’s Discworld series of 41 novels and was established by 76-year-old Bernard Pearson and wife Isobel at the behest of Pratchett himself.

Pratchett first met Bernard in 1990 at a meeting to discuss sculpting figurines dedicated to the fictional Discworld – a flat planet balanced on the backs of four elephants which in turn stand on the back of a giant turtle.

Pratchett actually purchased the property himself whilst Bernard and his wife saved up the funds to buy it off him.

However, after many years of memorabilia and merchandise marketing, the Pearsons announced in January of this year the Emporium will be moving its business to a larger premises in the town.

This shop, which attracts thousands of fans to the small village, is now available to house-hunters who can give the building a new lease of life.

The building itself is a Grade ll Listed building with 18th century origins, painted in a distinctive yellow with blue window frames highlighting the large shop display.

The building even has a large sign that reads ‘The Discworld Emporium & Ankh-Morpork Consulate’ as well as a coat of arms belonging to the fictional city-state of Ankh-Morpork.

The property even has a small blue plaque dedicated to Pratchett, who died in 2015′, that reads: ‘Terry Pratchett – ‘Often there is no more than a little plaque to reveal that against all gynaecological probability, someone very famous was born halfway up a wall.’ – a quote taken from his 1887 novel Equal Rites.’

Inside, there is a large reception room that currently displays the merchandise available to buy as well as a large wooden shop counter with a green sign behind it that reads ‘Ankh-Morpork Post Office and Savings Bank.’

The corridor is also painted yellow like the exterior with numerous framed pictures and drawings that rest on the wall leading up to the upstairs.

There is also a series of workshop rooms with workbenches that are surrounded with more art and ornaments.

The kitchen units are wooden with floral wallpaper fixed behind it with small sculptures resting on them.

The living room is very cosy and inviting with various sofas and armchairs on top of a large rug whilst the walls all contain farmed pictures and art.

The garden is a great attraction for any house-hunter too with a large space to entertain and relax in, and sits adjacent to another studio room.

Marc Burrows shared the listing to social media on Sunday with the caption: “Anyone wanna do a Kickstarter to buy the Discworld Emporium?”

The post has since received over 120 likes and dozens of comments from users in awe of the property – which has long served as a mecca for fantasy fans.

One user replied: “Yes. How do we do this? I am 100% serious.”

Another wrote: “Oh man, I keep forgetting it’s online only these days. I never got around to a pilgrimage to the physical store.”

A third said: “Frankly I’m amazed at the price, regardless of the Discworld connection, that’s a lovely house and shop in the South for like under a squillion pounds.”

Another commented: “I’ve got a jar of change and a desire to invest in a brick’s worth of history.”

Estate agents Lodestone are listing the property for £395,000, and expanded on its history in their description.

They said: “In 2002 Wincanton was officially twinned with Ankh-Morpork and in 2007 Discworld was put on the map, quite literally, when Terry opened a new housing development in the town bearing Discworld street names including Treacle Mine Road and Peach Pie Street.

“In January of this year the Emporium moved its business to a larger premises in the town. It’s time now for this ancient building to encompass another incarnation.

“And perhaps nurture other talents and dreams as it did to all of us that brought the writings of a remarkable man to life within its walls.

“In brief, the accommodation comprises a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility, two cloakrooms, three bedrooms, two attic rooms and a shower room.

“There is also a separate office adjoining, linking to the residential part.

“To the rear of the property, quietl hidden away siding onto the garden are a collection of outbuildings that form two workshops and a studio.

“The whole property certainly has numerous opportunities with the premises located in an area of good footfall, has parking outside and located a minute or so from the town car park.”

Pratchett, who wrote the first Discworld novel in 1983, averaged two books a year and the final Discworld instalment, The Shepherd’s Crown came in August 2015, five months after his death at 66.