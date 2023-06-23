Unlock the Secrets of Kitchen Handles – A Guide to Style, Functionality, and Design Trends

Kitchen handles are commonly ignored, yet they are a vital element of every kitchen. The kitchen cabinets, drawers, and appliances depend on them for functionality and aesthetics. Homeowners looking to renovate or upgrade their kitchen space may find it overwhelming to choose the right handle with so many options on the market.

This article intends to uncover hidden knowledge about kitchen handles by giving a complete guide on style, functionality, and design trends.

Why do Kitchen Handles Matter?

Although they are seemingly insignificant, kitchen handles hold the power to greatly alter the aesthetic and ambience of your kitchen. They fulfil a functional role by providing the convenience of easy cabinet and drawer opening and closing, along with adding style and personality to your space. Considering both form and function is important when choosing kitchen handles.

Functionality: Which Type is Best for You?

On the market, different types of kitchen handles come with unique features and designs to meet various needs. Popular options such as cabinet knobs, cup pulls, bar pulls, and finger pulls can be considered.

Adding a touch of elegance to any kitchen style, cabinet knobs are a classic choice. Cup pulls are another popular option that provide a comfortable grip and easy access for opening larger drawers or cabinets. Bar pulls offer a modern appearance and enough finger space for grasping while opening cabinets or drawers. Finger pulls present a streamlined choice that smoothly blends into the cabinet design without sticking out.

Style: From Traditional to Modern

Kitchen handles come in many options on the market today. Whether traditional or modern, every handle style boasts a distinct charm as well as practical use. Using traditional brass or bronze handles adds a timeless elegance to any kitchen design. Meanwhile, contemporary handles boast a sleeker design with simple lines and shiny finishes like chrome or stainless steel.

Design Trends: What’s Hot Right Now?

One of the hottest design trends for kitchen handles is matte black. This finish adds a sleek and modern touch to any kitchen and goes well with many other colour schemes and textures. Another trend is curved or angled handles that add visual interest and provide a comfortable grip. These are available in different coatings, such as polished nickel, metal alloy, or copper.

Material Options: Pros and Cons

The selection of the proper material when selecting your kitchen handles is critical. A widely used choice is stainless steel. This item’s contemporary look complements its durability and ease of maintenance and cleaning. However, it tends to attract unsightly fingerprints and smudges, particularly when not cleaned routinely.



You can consider using brass or copper handles in your kitchen design as an alternative way of adding warmth and character. Still, you must polish them regularly since they become dull with time. Plastic handles can be found in different colours and styles at a low cost.

Conclusion

Opting for the perfect handle for your kitchen involves considering appearance and functionality carefully. The selection of a handle that suits the look of your kitchen and provides comfort when held should be given utmost importance. Choose a handle that makes opening and closing cabinets and drawers effortless.