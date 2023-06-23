SCOTS bus company McGill’s is launching a free bus travel programme year-round for all serving military personnel from today onwards.

The programme is run by Midland Bluebird and Eastern Scottish bus operators, who are part of the McGill’s Group owned by Scots billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale.

They are also offering free travel to veterans this weekend, in support of Armed Forces Day on Saturday 24.

Free travel is available to personnel wearing their uniforms, carrying military ID and those with a veteran’s medal or badge.

Andy Bryceland and Jordan Finnegan promote the new veterans’ free travel scheme.

The programme has already been launched in other areas of the McGill’s Group and proved to be a success.

Group managing director, Alex Hornby said: “The armed forces are close to the hearts of many of our colleagues and customers.

“We are delighted to be able to support both serving military personnel and veterans celebrating Armed Forces Day this weekend.

“We also hope that our new free travel programme for serving military personnel all year round shows our commitment to these hard-working men and women.

“The feedback we have received over a number of years in Glasgow, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde has been so positive, and we’re delighted to now roll this out on our networks throughout Scotland.”