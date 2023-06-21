SCOTS sea shanty singing star Nathan Evans has revealed how he was left stunned by the price of a single bottle of water during a recent trip through Glasgow Airport.

The singer, who found fame through TikTok in 2020 for his covers of classic sea shanties, had been at the airport on Saturday to catch a flight to Berlin ahead of his upcoming German tour.

The 28-year-old briefly stopped at a vending machine to grab a small 500ml bottle of Strathmore water but was left aghast when he found out how much he’d have to cough up for it.

Nathan Evans tweeted about the cost of water and couldn’t believe the cost. Credit: Twitter/Nathan Evans

Evans from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire paid £3 for the bottle, which usually retails for little more than 80p, leaving him to take to social media to share his shock.

The singer posted an image of him holding the water bottle in one hand to social media the same day, writing: “Just paid 3 (sic) quid for a bottle of water out of a vending machine.

“Glasgow Airport needs to have a word with itself, where do you think you are? London?”

His post has since received over 250 likes and dozens of comments from users left reeling at Evans’ discovery.

His post was liked by hundreds of social media users and tens of them left comments about the price of the water.

One said: “All airport vending [machines] are a ripoff.”

Another added: “If folk keep buying it, they’ll keep selling it.”

A third responded: “I thought they had a free water machine. Did you forget to take an empty bottle?”

Another paraphrased lyrics from Evans’ 2020 hit song Wellerman, saying: “Soon may the vending man come to charge £3 for water and run, one day when the water drought comes he’ll fill from his tap then go.”

Evans is now in Germany ahead of his nine-date tour where he will perform throughout the country with stops in places such as Frankfurt and Leipzig, as well as Berlin.

The Scot first found fame after recording TikTok videos in his room following his shifts as a postman in Airdrie.

He released his cover of famous sea shanty Wellerman in January 2021, which went on to top the UK charts, as well as charting in countless other countries.

Wellerman went platinum in Germany and recently re-entered the charts in March of this year.