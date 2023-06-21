A DAD has been left cheesed off as his Father’s Day was ruined after the postman allegedly left his dairy-themed delights sitting out in the sun.

Dave Galway had received a parcel from ten-year-old son Luka on Wednesday containing a cheese gift box, intended as a Father’s Day gift.

Despite the parcel containing a large sticker that clearly instructs delivery drivers to leave it in a cool place, the box was allegedly left sitting on a garden chair for hours in direct sunlight.

Cheese parcel allegedly left out in the sun. Credits: Twitter.

Dave, 45, from Chatham, Kent was left fuming when he returned home with partner Jade West, 39, to discover his son’s well-intended gift well and truly ruined by the unforgiving heat outside.

An image shows the parcel sitting atop a garden chair, directly in a constant beam of sunshine and just inches away from the apparent safety of shade from the house’s roof.

A close-up shows the package’s instructions reading: “Leave in a cool place – do not leave in direct sun/heat, store in a fridge, cheese inside.”

Dave shared the two images to social media on Wednesday writing: “Royal Mail. Putting their brightest souls on the parcels.

“I honestly don’t know how an individual can not notice the label, and if they did, continue to leave it in direct sunlight in summer.

“Father’s Day present ruined. B***ends.”

Several social media users took to the comment section to echo Dave’s frustrations at his ruined present.

Lou Kellett wrote: “Even if English isn’t your first language the photo of actual cheese should be a clue.

“I got a parcel at work the other day with a big orange sticker, picture of a penguin and ‘please store in fridge’ on it – someone carried it right past a walk-in fridge to leave it on my desk.”

Dave replied: “Fuming, Lou. Not asking for them to find the coldest area in the garden with a thermometer and leave a huge sign to say where it is. That’s laziness or stupidity or likely both.”

Wayne Garton said: “Mate I used to deliver raw frozen dog food, in a thermal box in my bog standard Merc Sprinter, no signature required, with a note ‘leave in front of the garage’.

“Once when I was dropping my excess parcels off to the post office the dog in question just bit my leg.”

Speaking today Dave said: “Initially I was annoyed that it was left in such an exposed area and in direct sunlight for several hours.

“When my partner arrived home, I told her that it was left out, and she said it was a Father’s Day gift to me, from our son. He was upset to hear that it would have to be binned.

“That’s what upset me most, he was so looking forward to giving it to me.

“Another delivery wouldn’t have come in time for Sunday. It was a Father’s Day gift pack. Two wheels of cheese (wrapped in wax that had melted) a bottle of ale, and snacks like olives and biscuits/crackers.

“It was ordered from Not On The High Street, the website said they aim to reply within three days. That’s why we wouldn’t have had the chance to explain the issue and arrange another delivery.

“My partner is disabled, and she relied on the delivery as getting out in the Saturday to get another gift was difficult, as she relies on me for transport/care.

“They managed to get help from her mother to make up a similar pack from a supermarket. Our boy was pleased they’d managed to make something in time.”

Royal Mail has been approached for comment.