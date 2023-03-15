SHOCKING footage shows an alleged Evri depot in disarray – with crates of parcels left out in the rain and destroyed packages scattered around the warehouse.

Footage captured by a man who wishes to remain anonymous shows a collection of seemingly abandoned crates of packages stranded outside the alleged depot in Worcester, West Midlands.

Disgusted, the self-employed dad chose to record what he found in an attempt to show people what goes on behind the scenes at delivery warehouses.

The shocking footage shows the large warehouse car park filled with vehicles as many alleged delivery drivers appear to be sorting through overspilling crates filled with parcels.

An unidentified man can be seen walking past, unfazed by the carnage ensuing in the car park as he tows a pallet rammed with several crates worth of parcels away.

The camera then pans to 15 abandoned boxes of parcels left sitting in the pouring rain outside, piled up together and appearing to be sodden and damaged by the conditions they are left in.

Pictured: Destroyed parcels. (C) Deadline News

Accompanying images show parcels in multiple sorry states, with many being soaked through and the cardboard boxes falling apart.

Other parcels have been completely flattened despite their ‘fragile’ labels whilst other packages have holes in them or a bizarre red paint-like substance spilled over them.

The parcels appear to have been left in relatively unguarded positions, with one pile simply left on an office chair and another collection of Nokia phones left sitting on a table.

A further three large boxes sit outside the warehouse and appear to have been crushed – pushed onto their side despite the packaging reading: “Live plants. Handle with care.”

Pictured: A parcel covered in a red residue. (C) Deadline News

The man took to social media yesterday to share his disgust writing: “This is how your parcels are processed at Evri/Hermes at the Worcester Depo in Sheriff Street [sic].

“No care given and high level theft in all depos with parcels being opened and stolen.

“All they want is your money and once they have that it’s pot luck if you get your parcels. Avoid Evri/Hermes.”

The post received dozens of likes and comments with many quick to express their horror at the grim conditions seen in the footage.

Pictured: The boxes of phones. (C) Deadline News

Alleged ex Evri driver Chris Plumb wrote: “I’ll back this up. I used to work for Evri and we were always expected to sought [sic] 200 parcels out in rain/snow – was embarrassing handing parcels to customers.

“Shocking company. All because they are too tight to get a bigger premises with indoor parking.”

Trish Palmer commented: “No wonder they get damaged if they’re left out in the rain and what’s with the paint? One of ours eventually arrived covered in white paint.”

Ken Fox said: “They couldn’t give a toss. They’ve had your money, what do they care?”

Pictured: Clothing packages left on wet ground. (C) Deadline News

Speaking today the man said: “I was gobsmacked and in disbelief what people’s parcels – what they spent their hard earned money on – were being treated like.

“People were all over the place, parcels were being chucked about 15 feet away from the cages, bouncing off the walls and in the cages.

“Parcels were opened and large parcels were damaged if the driver didn’t want to take it.

“The depo staff [were] stealing toilet paper to use in the depots, giving pet food, hoovers, air fryers and even Nike trainers to courier driver.

“GHDs are the most stolen items in Worcester – Vax and GHD have told Evri if they don’t investigate they will pull the contract.

“The parcels are chucked into the cages, sometimes from 15 feet away, where they bang off the wall and into the cage.

“Parcels are left outside in the rain, drivers are made to scan in the rain where the boxes break up and the labels come off.

“The keys to the depot are handed out to any driver, no matter how long [they’ve been there] and how trusted they are.”