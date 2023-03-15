AN AMATEUR Scots snapper has captured a stunning image of a beach seemingly caught in a state of limbo between two different seasons of the year.

John McGowan had been visiting Achmelvich Beach in Lochinver, Highlands with his partner on Saturday when he was taken aback by the scene in front of him.

The 55-year-old was met with a surreal landscape that was caught somewhere between the dead of winter and the height of summer.

John was taken aback by the scene which greeted him at Achmelvich Beach. Credit: John McGowan

John, a project and logistics manager, was delighted to find nobody else around, allowing him to spend some time capturing some truly astonishing photos.

An image shows the sand of the beach covered in a thick blanket of white snow from the Arctic weather which passed through Scotland over the last week or so.

Patches of dried beach grass litter the snow in front of a rocky outcrop as a path leads directly onto the sands ahead.

In contrast, the upper half of the photo shows a snow-free beach appearing almost tropical with clear, crystal water and sand that wouldn’t look out of place in the Caribbean.

A bold, blue sky looms over the water and rocky hills, creating a picture-perfect scene.

John shared his snap to Facebook yesterday, writing: “The Scottish Highlands is just the most incredible place to live and I feel truly honoured to live here.

“Yesterday was a day which reinforced every reason why I love the Highlands – this photo is just one little moment amongst many fantastic moments.

“The snow was still lying on half of the beach – the remainder washed away by the tide.

“It’s a scene I’d be very lucky to see again in my lifetime, thanks for looking.”

His post received more than 450 likes with dozens of comments from amazed users complimenting his stunning image.

Christine Candlish said: “Awesome photo, you are indeed lucky.”

Melanie Butts said: “Beautiful.”

Eunice Stewart said: “Stunning.”

Julie Leininger Bozarth said: “What a place to live, you are blessed.”

Cathie Franzen said: “Absolutely gorgeous.”

Speaking today, John said: “I was left smiling from ear to ear, it is really tricky to get to the beach when the conditions are like they were.

“It’s a single track road and it was filled with snow and ice so I was a bag of nerves but worth it.

“I was hoping we would get some snow but this was incredible, we had a snowball fight on a beach that looks tropical.

“I love taking pictures of landscapes but this was incredible, it was freezing, probably about minus six with the wind chill.

“We like to go two or three times every winter as there is not a soul around and you can have the beach to yourself.”

Achmelvich Beach is a popular spot in summer for those undertaking the North Coast 500, a route which starts and ends at Inverness Castle.