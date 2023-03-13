Scot wins Young Kennel Club Agilty Dog of the Year at Crufts

Leia, a seven-year-old Border Collie, and Adam Thomson, 15, from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, won the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Agility Dog of the Year at Crufts.

The competition, which was open to YKC members aged from 6-17 and their dogs, saw top young agility handlers compete for the coveted title of YKC Agility Dog of the Year.

Adam and Leia triumphed in the Resorts World Arena at the NEC, Birmingham on Saturday following a successful run of the course.

The duo from Hamilton won the YKC trials at Crufts.

Excited owner Adam said: “It feels really good to win.

“I’ve been competing for about nine years now and I have always wanted to run in the main ring so I am happy I got to do that, and I am over the moon about winning.

“I was a bit nervous but when I came out everyone was cheering, and it made me feel good.”

To reach the Crufts final, YKC members competed at qualifying classes in their respective categories for under and over 12s.

The members also were separated in terms of the size of their dog looking to complete an agility course in the fastest time.

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts Show Manager, said: “A huge congratulations to Adam and Leia for winning the YKC Agility Dog of the Year.

“The pair showed incredible confidence and skill and we are sure to be seeing them at many future Crufts.

“We are always so impressed by the expertise demonstrated in the YKC competitions and all competitors should be proud of themselves for inspiring other young dog handlers.”

If you would like to find out more about the Young Kennel Club and how to join, please contact the YKC team by emailing [email protected] and chatting to the experts.

Crufts took place from 9-12 March 2023 at the NEC, Birmingham. For more information and results from the show, visit the Crufts website.