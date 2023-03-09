Musselburgh Racecourse unveils Easter extravaganza

Neigh ‘horsing around’ as East Lothian venue hosts highest value raceday this year

PARTYGOERS, families and sports enthusiasts will don their most royal outfits as they flock to the Easter Saturday meeting at Musselburgh Racecourse

Celebrations will take place on 8 April and will culminate in the venue’s highest value race, the prestigious Queen’s Cup, with £100,000 worth of prize money.

The Queen’s Cup received its name following Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Musselburgh Racecourse for its Bicentenary Raceday in 2016. The racecourse has a proud Royal heritage with The Queen’s Stand also opened by Princess Anne.

The venue will be bringing back its popular ‘Pommery domes’ for the event – which were a huge hit for revellers on New Year’s Day – with a bottle of Pommery Champagne and charcuterie board to enjoy while soaking up the race day atmosphere.

For families, an abundance of free activities for young ones are on offer, with a dedicated ‘Clip Clop Zone,’ offering free funfair rides for all ages and face painting.

Aisling Johnston, Marketing Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Easter Saturday is one of our biggest social events in the calendar.

“It promises to be a day full of music, dancing, street food vendors, champagne bars and of course, first-class racing.

“We also have a host of free entertainment planned for those looking to bring the little ones, including the return of the hugely popular and highly-anticipated Easter Bunny which is sure to go down a treat! The best part is that all kids under 17 are free when accompanied by an adult.

“With a huge variety of exciting activities planned, there is something for everyone to enjoy no matter what your age.”

As well as the Queen’s Cup, there will be a series of key races taking place throughout the day, including the Royal Mile Handicap, the Silver Arrow and Scotland’s fastest race, the Scottish Sprint Cup, which attracts top sprinters from across the country.

Prize money that will be awarded across the day will total £226,000 – the venue’s highest value offered this year. ITV Racing will cover the full sporting event.

Aisling added: “After the last race, revellers will be able to enjoy some music and dancing with the memorable ‘Funkwagen’ party van experience.

“So, strap on your best dancing shoes and come and join us for an unforgettable Easter experience. Tickets are selling quickly, so act now to have the chance of grabbing one for yourself – you won’t regret it!”

Vendors at the event will include some of Scotland’s best street food offerings, such as Well Hung and Tender’s burgers and chips, Dog N Bon’s hot dogs and loaded fries and Bonnie Burrito’s Mexican cuisine.

Purchasing a ticket before midnight on the 7th April will result in a saving of £5 per person. On the day gate admission will be £35. Children 17 years and under go free.

Gates open at 11:30am, with the first race at 13:50pm and the last race at 17:20pm. Times are provisional and can be found here: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/fixtures

Musselburgh Racecourse provides year-round racing action, with 27 race days across the flat and jump racing season – weekend, midweek and evening.

Every race day offers quality racing with outstanding facilities and an atmosphere to match. Its ‘Sensational 6’ includes New Year’s Day, Scottish Cheltenham Trials Weekend, Easter Saturday, The Edinburgh Cup sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, Stobo Castle Ladies Day and The Summer Finale weekend.

For further information on Easter Saturday and to book tickets now, visit: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/tickets/easter-saturday-08-04-2023