A SHOCKING video has captured the moment a customer viciously smashed his new phone in front of shop staff, declaring it a “f***ing piece of s**t”.

Shanice Ealson had been waiting in a queue at second hand electronics shop CeX in Weymouth, Dorset on Saturday when a customer in front of her began shouting at staff.

The 29-year-old quickly whipped out her phone and captured the scenes that unfolded next as the unidentified man berated staff for his newly-purchased mobile phone.

Footage shows the man who appears to be in debate with employee Jacob Adams over whether he can return an iPhone he had purchased from the same store earlier that day.

After allegedly being informed of the refund process for his phone, the man – dressed in a plaid shirt, waistcoat, flat cap and worker’s boots – then says: “You know what you can do with it?”

He then turns from the cashier and drops the phone on the ground, before stamping firmly on the device three times with the heel of his boot.

He then turns it over so the screen is facing upwards, before stamping on it a further three times, whilst angrily snarling: “F***ing piece of f***ing s**t.”

Jacob and his colleague look on in disbelief, not saying a word as the man continues his aggressive tirade.

He then snatches the silver iPhone off the floor and attempts to snap it by bashing it against the counter.

The man’s attempts to smash the phone cause his watch to fall off his wrist, clattering to the ground as he continues to try and break the device.

Pictured: The unidentified man stamping on the iPhone. (C) Shanice Ealson

He says: “You’re selling f***ing se that you couldn’t f***ing do anything with, alright?” before tossing the now bent and destroyed phone at the floor behind the staff members.

He bends over to pick up his watch, then points at Jacob and says:”You are a f***ing rip-off,” before walking away.

According to details shared by Jacob, the man had allegedly bought the phone earlier in the day and attempted to set it up in his local pub, where a barmaid input his iPhone account details.

As a result of this, the man allegedly could not verify the removal of his account in the CeX shop, meaning he would not be eligible for a refund and resulting in him shouting at the staff.

Care worker Shanice shared the video to TikTok on Sunday writing: “Go in the CeX shop to buy a game and I take it this man hates this shop, wasn’t expecting that to say the least.”

The video gained over 21,600 likes and more than 1,700 comments from users who were quick to mock the man’s seemingly over-the-top actions.

One person joked: “Thank God it wasn’t a Nokia, this video would never end.”

Another wrote: “Guy broke his watch before he broke his phone.”

A third commented: “Why do people take it out on employees? They don’t set the prices.”

A fourth added: “He’s off to Cash Converters now to complain about his watch.”

Speaking today, Shanice said: “I was just buying a game on PS4 to play at home and as I was looking I could hear a man raising his voice.

” So, I’m in the queue and I thought ‘he’s getting more angry here, I’ll put my phone on record’.

Pictured: Shanice Ealson. (C) Facebook

“Then he does that – I was shocked but trying not to laugh at the same time.

Speaking today staff member Jacob Adams, 29, said: “I was confused as to why the customer reacted in the way they did.

“I didn’t witness the sale transaction but when he returned I was present for the entire duration. Initially, he was served and quickly became aggressive, I intervened to de-escalate the situation.

“When I spoke to the customer I explained that in this instance I could goodwill the item for him so his money would be returned.

“The customer continued to become more aggressive, possibly due to the fact that he seemed intoxicated and from his own admission, had been to the pub before.

“Although I didn’t appreciate the manner in which the customer spoke to the rest of my staff, I did attempt to de-escalate the situation and offered a full refund in the same method that the customer paid.”