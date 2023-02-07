A SCOTS support worker has been issued a two-year warning after a “violent loss of self-control” saw him physically beat a woman outside of his workplace.

Mirel Tusca was given the warning on Friday after being found guilty of assaulting the unnamed woman at Inverness Sherrif Court last year.

Tusca has now been given a two-year warning from the panel. (C) Facebook

The support worker had been employed at Meallmore Ltd in Inverness, Highlands when the offences were committed between 9 December 2021 and 12 May 2022.

Now, care regulator Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has found that there was enough evidence to show that Tusca had violently assaulted the woman.

They stated: “You were convicted of acting in a manner contrary to Section 1 of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018, in that you did:

Between 9 December 2021 and 12 May 2022, both dates inclusive at address unknown, assault in a course of behaviour which was abusive of [redacted], AA, in that you did seize her on the body, punch her on the head, slap her on the head, seize her on the neck and kick her barefooted on the head, all in the presence of [redacted] BB and CC.”

The panel agreed that Tusca’s fitness to practice was impaired, stating: “Your fitness to practice is impaired because: Social service workers are expected to act in accordance with the law.

“Service users and the wider public have the right to expect that social service workers will behave in a manner compatible with professional registration and will not commit serious, violent offences.

“Your assault of AA was very serious, further aggravated by the fact [redacted] were present during the assault.

“Your actions are likely to have resulted in physical, emotional and psychological harm to AA and emotional and psychological harm to BB and CC.”

They added: “The behaviour took place within a location that members of your family ought to feel safe, protected and cared for.

“You provided an explanation for your behaviour, but this does not mitigate the seriousness of your actions.

“Your actions are likely to have caused emotional and psychological harm to AA, BB and CC, and additional physical harm to AA. Your behaviour is recent, occurring between December 2021 and May 2022.

“This also demonstrates a pattern of concerning behaviour. The conduct took place outside of your place of work and didn’t concern service users.

“However, your behaviour demonstrates a disregard for the code of practice and the values of the profession.

Tusca was found to have shown remorse for his actions, with the panel agreeing that a two-year warning was appropriate

They continued: “You acknowledge that your behaviour was unacceptable and recognised the impact that this would have on the reputation of the profession.

“You demonstrated remorse and regret for your actions.

“You have engaged with the SSSC’s investigation. We wrote to you on 12 January 2023 to tell you we wanted to place a warning on your registration.

“After explaining the consequences of not asking for a hearing, and recommending you take legal advice, you have not asked that the case is referred to a Fitness to Practise Panel.

“We are therefore permitted by the Rules to impose this warning on your registration.”