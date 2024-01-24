MUSEUM Context, the independent retailer of Harry Potter merchandise, has been shortlisted in the Scottish Corporate in Hong Kong category at the China Scotland Business Awards.

The awards will be announced and presented at the China-Britain Business Council’s Chinese Burns Supper in Edinburgh on 8 February 2024.

The company’s founder, Andrew McRae, said: “Museum Context was born in 2007 out of a love for cultural heritage and a desire to offer top-quality interior accessories and giftware.

“Being shortlisted for this award is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication.”

Museum Context founder Andrew McRae said that his firm’s Hong Kong connection is emotional and business-driven

In 2017, Andrew seized the opportunity to highlight the untold story of how Edinburgh’s charm influenced the settings and many of the characters created by JK Rowling.

She wrote the early Harry Potter books in the Scottish capital’s Elephant House café, known worldwide as “the birthplace of Harry Potter”.

Today, Edinburgh’s two Museum Context shops have become an attraction in their own right, with outlets in Hong Kong following suit.

Andrew established a registered office for Museum Context Hong Kong in June 2011, opening his first outlet that year.

He has since expanded, operating a total of 24 outlets in prominent locations between 2011 and 2023.

A new exciting partnership between Museum Context and Elephant House has led to major investment and a new Museum Context brand: Elephant House International.

Set to launch in 2024, Elephant House International Hong Kong will see a further investment of $3m.

The firm’s aim is to create an immersive experience with Museum Context’s Edinburgh merchandise and the Elephant House.

They would be brought together to tell the story of just how deeply JK Rowling was influenced by Edinburgh’s history, culture, and magical quirkiness.

Andrew said: “Elephant House International Hong Kong will be the centrepiece for Museum Context’s expansion in the Greater Bay area, Mainland China, and the Far East.

“Our connection to Hong Kong is both emotional and business-driven.

“We’re excited about this next chapter and look forward to continuing to contribute to the Scotland Hong Kong relationship.”