Iceland customer disgusted after spotting “eye” in beef steak

AN ICELAND customer was left disgusted after finding an “eye” inside a packet of frozen beef.

Marylou Vincent was halfway through cooking diced beef steak when she spotted something looking back up at her from the pan.

The shocked mum from Croydon, south London had only just received the packet in with her online delivery order and said she almost threw up when she spotted the revolting addition.

Vile images show pieces of ground beef steak sitting in a pan – while a blue iris lens is shown in amongst food.

Marylou complained to the supermarket chain who apparently said they were sorry that she was not happy with her purchase.

Marylou added that she had been halfway through cooking the eye-grabbing dish for her family when she noticed the vital organ. (C) Marylou Vincent

On Sunday, she took to Facebook to share images of the discovery whilst hitting out at Iceland for their response.

She said: “Imagine you’re halfway cooking your food and you find an eye in your meat.

“You contact Iceland and their (sic) like ‘can you send us email? We’re sorry you weren’t happy with the product’.

“You’re bloody joking. I want to throw up.

“This was Iceland food. Imagine if me or the kids had eaten this.”

She added: “Do you know what the worst thing about it is? I only got an Iceland food delivery because the car broke down and he couldn’t take me to Asda. Then this happens.

Iceland have since apologised for the mishap and have given Marylou vouchers to compensate, however Marylou has stated she does not wish to return to Iceland for future grocery shopping. (C) Marylou Vincent

“I’ve spoken to someone on the phone and sent an email with photos, waiting for an email back but definitely won’t be shopping there again.

“I was freaking out but this is definitely something that shouldn’t be in my pan – it’s full on disgusting.”

The post has gained over 1,300 laughing and shocked emojis on social media and 5,800 shares.

Shocked social media users left comments after being horrified by the “eye”.

One said: “OMFG! That’s f*g disgusting.”

Another wrote: “Rank. I don’t shop at Iceland because I watched a documentary on TV where the owner said he doesn’t eat the food he sells.

“Well, if it isn’t good enough for him, how is it good enough for us? Yes, I get that some or most people are bringing up a family on a tight budget but this is disgusting.”

One commenter stated that she never buys non-fresh food. (C) Marylou Vincent

A third commented: “That’s why you should always buy fresh food and freeze it. Never, no what, buy non-fresh food. They chuck the food in the frozen bags.”

A spokesperson for Iceland today said: “We want to thank Ms Vincent for drawing this to our attention, and extend our apologies to her and her family that this product did not reach her in the highest quality standard we intended.

“We immediately addressed this with our supplier and can confirm that this is not a food safety issue, rather an offcut that should have been removed during the packaging process.

The “eye” appeared as though it was looking at the camera. (C) Marylou Vincent

“This is something that we have confirmed with Ms Vincent directly.

“We understand Ms Vincent’s frustrations, but hope she will choose to shop at Iceland again, using the voucher we have loaded on to her Iceland Bonus Card.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality produce at the best value across our entire frozen range.”