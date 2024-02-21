Shocking moment woman is caught squatting in Farmfoods car park relieving herself

THIS is the horrific moment that a woman is caught defecating in the loading bay of a Farmfoods supermarket.

The anonymous woman was captured by a man who was walking past the store on Green Lane, Liverpool yesterday.

The man offered a word of advice to the woman who was caught squatting whilst also smoking a cigarette outside the frozen food specialist.

He brutally tells the woman: “Get some f*g dignity girl.”

The video shows the woman, who appears to be dressed in white overalls, squatting down outside the shop whilst cars and pedestrians pass her by.

The anonymous cameraman spots the woman as he is walking down the street and looks at her before spinning the camera across the street.

The video then zooms in to the woman who appears unfazed by the camera now filming her every move as she still squats whilst finishing her business.

The man can be heard exclaiming in disbelief: “Just casually on Green Lane you know.”

He lets out a laugh before promptly being addressed by the woman, she says: “F**k off.”

The man appears unhappy with the remark and fires back, telling her: “Get some f***ing dignity girl.”

The video ends as he passes down the concrete area and heads towards the entrance of the Farmfoods that the woman is using as her own personal toilet.

The footage was shared to social media yesterday and has since received 817 likes and dozens of comments.

One user said: “Looks like the sumo bloke from the street fighter video game.”

Another added: “Always knew Scousepool was a massive s***hole.”

A third said: “Loved the dignity jibe.”

And a fourth added: “Can she not read the sign….Loading only.”