Sun Room Oasis: Creative Ideas For Your Relaxation Haven

Many homeowners wish to have a sunroom. They found during the global pandemic that time spent outdoors is beneficial in more ways than one. If they cannot get outside for any reason, they can still get some sun with the help of a Florida room.

However, to make the most of this space, the homeowner needs ideas for decorating the room. They want to make the most of every available inch of space. The following guide will help with this task.

Design Considerations

When looking for ideas for your Florida room, determine how best to maximize the sun coming into the room. Southern homeowners want to have plenty of sunshine while avoiding overwhelming heat. Northern homeowners, in contrast, want to find ways to maximize the heat in these rooms during the summer months. Work with the designer to ensure the room can be used throughout the year and remain comfortable even when the weather outside isn’t the best.

Bring Nature Inside

A Florida room isn’t complete without greenery. Never use fake plants in a sunroom. The key to growing live plants in this space is to know which plants will thrive in the sunroom’s environment.

When the sunroom is shaded for a good portion of the day, plants that love shady conditions are needed. However, when the sun beats down on the room for 12 or 14 hours a day, choose plants that love light. Consider which plants would thrive outdoors in the local climate and incorporate them into the sunroom design.

Furniture Options

A person might consider the sunroom an extension of the home, but furnishings appropriate for the home’s interior might not be best for the Florida room. If this room receives direct sunlight for a large portion of the day, the furnishings may quickly fade.

Look for outdoor pieces and use them in the sunroom to prevent fading. If the room will serve multiple purposes, consider adding window coverings. Nobody wants the sun on their face while they are trying to eat a meal, for example. The window coverings can remain open when ample sun is desired and be closed when the room is used for dining and other purposes.

Consider the Needs of the Home

What is the home currently lacking? Some homeowners will say a workspace, and other people will say they need more storage. When designing the Florida room, consider how it can fill the needs of the home’s occupants.

For example, if storage is lacking in the home, choose furnishings that serve dual purposes. A storage ottoman is a good example. If the kids need more room to play, make sure the room is kid-friendly in every way. Doing so allows the homeowner to see the maximum return on investment.

Color Choices

Choose colors for the room based on its orientation. If the room faces north, go with brighter colors. The room won’t get as much sun and will be darker. The bright colors help to brighten the space because they reflect light.

For those who want the sunroom to be an extension of the outdoors, blues, greens, and browns remain good choices. Go for a calm and relaxing feel in this space. Light tones soothe people, so they are always a good choice.

A Florida room is a wonderful addition to any home. However, a person finds they get the most from this space when they spend time considering different design elements before purchasing furnishings and room decor. With the help of this guide, creating the perfect oasis from everyday life becomes easier. Incorporate these design features into the room today for great results.