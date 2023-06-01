HOUSE-BROWSERS have been offered the chance to own an eye-watering half-a-million pound property – with a castle in its back garden.

Despite its hefty price tag of £550,000, the three bed home in Abbey Wood, southeast London has attracted a slew of history fans thanks to its unique addition.

Pictured: The front of the property. (C) John Payne.

Appearing fairly nondescript from the outside, the terraced property contains a large, spacious living room and three bedrooms – each fitted with new carpets and double glazed windows.

A modern, sleek bathroom also features on the first floor, whilst downstairs is an L-shaped kitchen with a wide array of modern units, Velux windows and doors leading out the private garden.

The garden itself is similarly nondescript, containing a couple of trees, an overgrown lawn and a poorly-kept stone path.

However, what lies at the end of the garden is the property’s biggest talking point – an unusual stone castle that looms over the lawn in front of it.

The medieval-looking structure looks very out of place compared with the rest of the property, standing at almost eight foot tall and decked out with stained glass windows, ramparts and turrets.

Many were left baffled by the bizarre sight. (C) John Payne.

With a cracked, aging stone exterior, the castle is seemingly barren of any interior rooms, but would make for a dream playhouse for children, and even offers a miniature walkway at the top of its towers.

Estate agent John Payne listed the home on property website Rightmove last Tuesday, describing it as a house that “an applicant with children would love.”

One househunter subsequently spotted the unique house and took to social media today to share their find, joking: “Castle in the garden, anyone?”

One person wrote: “Best. Shed. Ever. Shame it’s cracked and falling to bits. I wonder how safe it is.

“Not sure I’d want my kid playing on it.”

Pictured: A close-up of the castle. (C) John Payne.

Another said: “The Simpsons did it first.”

A third commented: “It is missing a moat with crocodiles in it, though.”

Another added: “Forget tree house. I wanted that as a child.”

A fifth joked: “’Tis but a foolish folly.”