THIS is the heartwarming moment a footie-loving grandad breaks into tears as he watches his beloved Everton avoid relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

George Dann from Walton, Liverpool has supported The Toffees for his entire life, and was left on the edge of his seat on Sunday as he tuned in to his team’s do-or-die game.

The 87-year-old ex-serviceman watched alongside his family as The Blues secured a vital three points in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth thanks to a goal from Abdoualye Doucoure.

Video shows George sitting at home with granddaughter Lauren Hindley and the rest of his family as they huddle round the TV, watching on with bated breath.

The clip captures the moment Doucoure drills the ball into the back of the net in the 57th minute, resulting in an outburst of joy from George and his family.

The OAP rises to his feet as the goal goes in, and he and his grandchildren erupt in screams and shouts, with George wildly waving his hands above his head.

He slowly lowers himself back to the sofa where he puts his head in his hands and begins to sob tears of joy, rocking back and forth with ecstasy.

As he lands on the sofa family members can hilariously be heard saying: “You’re sitting on your glasses!”

The joyous grandfather is then hugged by Lauren’s brother-in-law Paul Hopkins as he says: “Yes lad, yes lad,” as he kisses George on the head.

George emotionally says “Come on, come on” as he tunes back into the game.

The clip then cuts to seconds after the full-time whistle, showing George in tears as his grandson reassures him: “We’re safe grandad, we’re safe.”

Safe in the knowledge that his beloved side have lived to fight another day in the Premier League, George fights back the tears as he replies: “God bless you lads, God bless you.”

George’s granddaughter Lauren shared the video to social media yesterday with the caption: “My lovely grandad’s reaction had us all so emotional to say the least.”

The clip has received over 4,900 likes and more than 280 comments from users – including goalscorer Abdoulaye Doucoure himself, who left an emoji of a crying face, a blue heart and a strong arm.

One user wrote: “The best video I’ve ever seen, take note Everton this is what our club means to loyal supporters.”

Another joked: “He’s only 40 too, look what supporting Everton had done to him.”

A third user commented: “Oh my, I lost my dad to stroke and dementia last year, but Everton stayed with him until the end. This has me sobbing. Enjoy that lovely man for as long as you have him.”

Another replied: “Your lovely grandad is all of us Blues.”

George Dann with wife Celia. Credits: Lauren Hindley

Speaking today Lauren, 31, said: “Staying up meant the world to him – as you can see from his reaction he was very emotional.

“He’s seen so much, he’s been with my nan Celia for 68 years and been married for 65 years, they have 6 children and 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

“He’s just totally relieved about keeping the status in the premiership and hopes the club can come together and make it better for the future.”

Everton had been in a relegation battle for much of the season but thanks to Sunday’s result, will retain their status as the team to have played the most seasons in the top flight of English football.

The Toffees have played in 120 of the 124 official seasons of league play in English football so far, and are second only to Arsenal in terms of consecutive seasons in the top flight, with 69.

Arsenal, who narrowly missed out on their first Premier League trophy in almost 20 years this season despite topping the table for 248 days, have played in 97 consecutive seasons of the top division.