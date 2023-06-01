A LOVED-UP couple have shared the heartwarming moment they finally tied the know – after over 30 years together.

Dee Ormiston, 65, and hubby Pete, 66, celebrated their decades-long romance earlier this month by finally taking their vows at a ceremony in Lancashire Manor Hotel in Skelmersdale, Lancashire.

Pictured: Dee Ormiston and husband Pete. (C) Dee Ormiston

The pair first met in 1991 in Lowton, Greater Manchester and later became an item, resulting in a more than 30-year relationship.

After celebrating their 30th anniversary in July 2021, Dee and Pete decided that they should finally get round to it and tie the knot – with Dee finally getting the wedding of her dreams at retirement age.

Dee was walked down the aisle by her sons Ian and Graham to Mendelssohn’s classic Wedding March, dressed to the nines in a white lace and crystal-belted dress and a silver tiara.

Dee also carried with her a brooch with pictures of her mum and dad, who sadly passed before the special day.

The couple were joined by 100 guests and were presented the rings by grandson Jacob, who delivered them in a briefcase to the Mission Impossible theme tune.

The newlyweds then spent their first married moments dancing alone to All I Have by Beth Nielsen Chapman.

Dee shared the special moment on social media on Sunday, writing: “Well, it took us 32 years but it was worth the wait.

Pictured: Dee dressed to the nines in her beautiful wedding dress. (C) Dee Ormiston

“Had the most fantastic day on May 14th: I’m 65 and people thought it would just be a small ‘do’ – nope, full-on big dress for me, five bridesmaids and the men in tail suits.

“We had our ‘just us’ moment when we were checking the evening layout of the room before the guests came in, and the DJ asked us if we wanted him to play our first dance song.

“We danced to it and it was just magical – and our photographer was wise enough to get some pics at a discreet distance so it really did feel like just us two.

“Had planned outside games but the rain stopped that, but it didn’t stop the day being amazing.

“Don’t let age stop you from having the dress or wedding you want – I didn’t, and I’m so glad.”

The post received over 700 likes and dozens of comments from users who swarmed to offer their congratulations to the couple.

One person wrote: “Wow, love this. You made the most beautiful bride and all of the details were beautiful also.

Pictured: The happy couple cutting the cake. (C) Dee Ormston.

“Your dress, the cake, your flowers…all gorgeous. Congratulations.”

Another said: “I just love every bit of this. Yay you. Congratulations, happy marriage.

“I am getting remarried later in life too and doing the whole big wedding thing too – do what makes you happy. It is the best thing.”

A third commented: “I am absolutely sobbing in bed this morning, reading this and looking at your beautiful pictures.”

A fourth added: “This is so inspiring. I’m almost 50…both of us have been married but went to a courthouse so neither had an actual big wedding.

“I just bought myself a second wedding dress yesterday. Part of me thinks it’s over the top but the other part of me just wanted to do me.

“I’m done caring what people think but inside I’m still a little bit of a people-pleaser and don’t want people to judge me but it’s done.

Dee was walked down the aisle by her two sons, Ian and Graham. (C) Dee Ormiston.

“I’m wearing two dresses. Your pictures look so beautiful and I’m feeling better about my choices now.”

Speaking to Dee today, she said: “It was a joint decision back in 2021, when it was our 30th anniversary.

“I asked Pete, ‘What should we do to mark the 30 years?’ and he said ‘Let’s get married’.

“I was surprisingly really calm on the morning – I’m usually a stress head.

“The last half hour of preparation was a bit manic, but otherwise fine. I walked down to Mendelssohn’s Wedding March. Grand or what?

“The staff had provided an extra wide aisle, as my dress was so big.

“Unfortunately there was a pillar in the way though at the top of the aisle, and we were linking arms and squashed through the gap instead of parting – it made the guests giggle.

Pictured: Dee dancing with bridesmaids (L to R) Gillian Goodwin and Joanna Scott. (C) Dee Ormiston.

“I also had a brooch with pics of my mum and dad pinned to my belt, as they aren’t with me anymore and just a way to remember them.

“We had a ring security guard – our grandson Jacob – he had a security pass, dark glasses, and a personalised briefcase with the rings in it.

“He came up the aisle very furtively and guardedly to the theme tune to Mission Impossible and gave the rings to Alex (his dad and Best Man) who said ‘mission accomplished’ – it was amazing,

“Everything went smoothly, staff were so attentive and caring. I couldn’t praise them enough. It was amazing.

“I would advise anyone of a similar age to just wear whatever they feel good in, and have the service they and their future husband want – small or big wedding, it’s the two of you that matter, no one else.

“I’ll always look back on my wedding day and think I’m glad I went big – dress and venue wise.”