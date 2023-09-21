A HILARIOUS video shows Newcastle United supporters celebrating the club’s return to the top of European football after two decades – by enjoying a man-made slip and slide.

Jack Boyd is one of several thousand Newcastle fans who have made the journey to Milan, Italy to watch the Magpies in action tonight.

Supporters could have been forgiven for thinking they were still in the North of England as Milan was lashed with a storm last night.

The streets of the Italian city were awash with Newcastle fans who decided to participate in a human game of skittles due to the amount of rain on the ground.

Jack’s clip begins as many Newcastle fans can be seen milling around a plaza in Milan as a man leans over to set up some cups in a formation.

Tourists and locals can be seen jostling trying to get past as the Newcastle fans begin to anticipate the beginning of their game.

The 22-year-old Newcastle supporter strips his top off and begins to make his way down the slabbed concrete path as other supporters start to get audibly louder.

Jack wiggles his arms in anticipation not unlike an athlete looking to get a cheer from the crowd and begins racing down the pavement.

The barista then gathers speed before bending his knees and launching his arms forward to begin his rapid belly slide.

The lifelong member of the Toon Army then clatters into all the cups as fans on either side of him let out a large cheer.

However, due to the speed of the slide Jack is unable to come to a standstill before he clatters into the legs of a fan who goes headfirst into the ground.

Both men can be seen in the background of the clip getting to their feet as the party continued around them as the hilarious video comes to a close.

Jack uploaded his video to social media last night with the caption: “Ten pin bowling in Milan.”

The video has been liked by over 7,600 TikTok users as well as receiving hundreds of comments.

One TikTok user wrote: “Lets go Geordies.”

Another said: “Elite bants.”

A third commented: “Embarrassing.”

Another replied: “Course it’s the barcodes at it again. Go and find some shelter and be normal.”

Jack replied to the comments writing: “These comments are something else like hahaha can’t have fun being a Geordie hated everywhere.”

(L-R) Ben Boyd and Jack Boyd outside Duomo di Milano.

Speaking today Jack said: “It was me just having fun in the rain making the most of it. Rain doesn’t stop Geordies from partying.

“I got here Sunday was fairly quiet but obviously picked up last night and it’s been class everyone together in a big group all in same bar.

“It’s been a shame about the rain but had to make some fun from it instead of hiding under shelter letting it ruin the mood.

“A lot of players celebrate by sliding across grass so thought it imitate them and the pavement was really slippy due to rain so knew it wouldn’t hurt [and I]felt like a kid again.

“I’m a bit nervous about the game but I think we’re going to win and can’t wait, its the first time watching the toon play in different country and in Champions League – last time we were [in the Champions League] I was only three-years-old.”

Newcastle recently signed Sandro Tonali from Milan for £55 million in the summer.

The Toon Army have been drawn into the so-called ‘Group of Death’ with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

Newcastle will play AC Milan in the San Siro tonight at 17:45 as they hope to get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start.