McGill’s Group to introduce night-time services to Glasgow

INDEPENDENT bus operator McGill’s Buses has confirmed it is to introduce a new night bus service for Glasgow.

The decision follows dialogue with Glasgow City Council and other stakeholders after First Bus’s announcement that it was intending to conclude its night-time services in the city.

McGill’s will initially operate an hourly service between 12:15am and 3:45am on Fridays and Saturdays across five key routes to and from the city centre.

Following discussions, First Bus has said it also plans to continue operating four separate night bus routes between 12:45am and 3am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Sandy Easdale, Ralph Roberts, and James Easdale hope to expand their new night bus service in the future

McGill’s added that it intends to extend the service beyond two nights a week in the future.

The firm, owned by Scottish billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale, also confirmed that its night-time bus network will be run on electric, zero-emission buses.

Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill’s Group, said: “Buses are vital to the success of Glasgow and we’ve been striving to find a solution that serves the night-time economy, residents and visitors.

“We’re delighted to be announcing an initial five night-time bus routes.

“McGill’s Group has been in discussions with Glasgow businesses to understand the issues they have been facing with transport.

“We have also deployed our management and staff overnight to the city centre to examine what measures Glasgow City Council could take on roads and streets to help buses deliver a better service for passengers.

“Our intention is to build our night-time services in future and work with the council and businesses to help achieve that.

“There will be a range of ticket options available on night-time services, including discounts for regular users and McGill’s ticket holders,” Ralph added.

Chairman of McGill’s Group, James Easdale, said: “From speaking to passengers and business owners, there is substantial concern regarding Glasgow city centre and its ability to attract people and investment.

“For the Glasgow night-time economy to prosper, this cannot be seen as a ‘job done’ moment.

“Civic leaders need to ensure they are providing a long-term strategy that encourages public transport use and makes it easier for operators such as ourselves to deliver better services for passengers.”

McGill’s Group has depots across Scotland in Greenock, Inchinnan, Johnstone, Dundee, Larbert, Bannockburn, Balfron and Livingston.

The company purchased Xplore Dundee from National Express in late 2020, and acquired First Scotland East and Bright Bus Tours in September 2022.