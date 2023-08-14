SCOTLAND’S largest independent jewellery school, Vanilla Ink CIC, has expanded its footprint in the east end of Glasgow.

The school has gained a new studio space to help budding jewellers get their business ideas off the ground.

The addition of a new purpose-built studio has increased its capacity at Brook Street Studios with dedicated teaching space for its 10-month INKubator Programme.

The new space also features two new shared studios, creating around 10 additional benches for local jewellers.

The £45,000 loan from Social Investment Scotland has funded new facilities for local artists and an online learning hub for craftspeople globally

Vanilla Ink’s expansion has been funded by a £45,000 loan from responsible finance provider Social Investment Scotland (SIS), which will also help the school launch a new online learning hub for artists across the world.

The new workshop benches will give the Community Interest Company (CIC) additional space to continue teaching practical jewellery creation, as well as commercial and business skills to help the students set up their own enterprises.

Vanilla Ink offers a wide range of classes, from weekend workshops and general jewellery crafting to make-your-own wedding rings and stone setting, alongside many other specialist classes for each level and capability.

The school prides itself in supporting students social and economic challenges including mental health challenges and neurodiversity, adapting its teaching methods to suit each individual.

As well as offering coaching and courses, Vanilla Ink studio spaces are rented out to established jewellers, encouraging a collaborative environment between students and the other jewellers.

Ellie Smith-Barratt, CEO of the jewellery enterprise, commented: “At Vanilla Ink CIC we not only share our love of jewellery making, but aim to inspire and make a positive impact in our communities.

“Our classes provide a form of escapism for people who really need it and we are continuously adapting our practices to nurture the talent that comes through our door.

“The additional workshop benches and online courses will give us the opportunity to share our passion for our craft with more people and continue to embrace our ethos: Educate, Inspire, Empower.

“It’s an exciting time for Vanilla Ink, and we’re thankful for Social Investment Scotland for supporting our growth as a CIC with a passion for supporting our local community.”

Chris Jamieson, head of investments at SIS, added: “We’ve seen the amazing work the school has done, from the impeccable jewellery the students have designed to the number of social initiatives they offer to make a difference for the local community.

“The new workshop benches will ensure more learners can walk away with specialist skills, and the confidence to start their own businesses, as well as providing an additional revenue stream for the organisation.

“We’re looking forward to working with Vanilla Ink as they embark on this next phase of growth and significantly increase their impact within both the local community and wider creative community.”