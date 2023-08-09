A PIONEERING community initiative focused on improving men’s physical and mental health has made strides as its members step into Walk Leader roles.

menself+, founded in 2015, was created to provide a supportive environment for men in Glasgow to explore and improve their physical, emotional, and mental health.

The group offers support services through various activities, outings and group chats, including regular Health Walks designed to reduce social isolation and improve fitness to support mental health and encourage socialization.

Now, seven members of the group have taken on the integral role as trained Volunteer Health Walk Leaders to support those in need by providing safe and friendly walks in and around Glasgow.

The training is provided by Scotland’s national walking charity, Paths for All, which supports a network of more than 800 short, social, and accessible walks which are led by trained volunteers.

Iain Gair, 63, is one of the Menself+ volunteers who recently became a qualified Walk Leader after joining the group four years ago.

Iain said: “I was referred by my GP to Menself+ as I had been isolating myself from people. Jim Doherty, who founded Menself+, asked me to come along to one of the walks and I have been going out regularly since.

“I wanted to become a Walk Leader and take part in the training so I could be more confident in leading a group on a walk and it has taught me a lot. It makes me feel a part of something, and gives me a chance to give back to the community and help others.

“My mental health has improved massively, being a Health Walk Leader allows me to chat to others about any issues in my life as well as talk about any problems the group might be having, and to just be there for someone in need.”

Harry Machon, 74, is also one of the Menself+ volunteers took part the Walk Leader training after joining the group six years ago.

“Walking for our group is a great way for people like myself to get out and socialise. There are people from so many different paths of life who come out on our walks, and I’ve managed to make some terrific friendships along the way.

“If someone was on the fence about joining a Health Walk or thinking of becoming a Walk Leader, I would say get yourself out there and try it. We have a joke and a laugh; it doesn’t even matter your ability as everyone takes it as their own pace.”

Through Volunteer Walk Leaders like Iain and Harry, Menself+ is now able to put on three walks every week, welcoming around 12 walkers to each outing.

Kevin Lafferty, CEO of Paths for All, said: “Volunteer Walk Leaders like Iain and Harry are the most integral part of a Health Walk and the time and care they give to the local communities they serve is extremely valuable.

“Walking can bring a multitude of benefits. Not only can it have instrumental improvements on an individual’s physical and mental health, but it also provides an opportunity to get to know local areas better, help make new social connections and positively impact the environment.”

Since the end of the global pandemic, Paths for All has recorded a decline in Walk Leaders throughout Scotland.

The Stirling-based organisation has launched a recruitment campaign to tackle the shortage and encourage Scots up and down the country to become volunteers in the Scottish health walk network.

Paths for All has a clear and simple aim, which is to get Scotland walking: everyone, every day, everywhere. Walking outdoors is a fantastic way to boost your mood, clear your head and benefit from fresh air in local parks and green spaces.

To find out more about becoming a health walk volunteer and to register your interest, visit www.pathsforall.org.uk/volunteering

For more information on Paths for All, visit: bit.ly/2B8Fqr7