THIS is the hilarious moment an Edinburgh Fringe comedian addresses the queue at his own show under the guise of being a fan – before being told to get in line by a punter.

Mark Watson has been on the British comedy circuit since 1999, and has appeared on TV panel shows such as Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You? and QI.

The 43-year-old is currently at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe with his stand-up show Search at the Pleasance Courtyards.

This year, Watson decided to do some pre-show crowd interaction, by greeting the large queue building outside his gig – with some hilarious results.

The video begins with Watson addressing the queue and thanking them for coming, saying: Thanks for being with us everyone, we’ll start as soon as we can, welcome to the show, thanks for being here.”

The funnyman then makes his way down the line snaking out of the building, greeting swarms of fans before he reaches the end of the queue.

An older couple then spots him and requests a selfie, before the gentleman, fiddling with his mobile phone, admits: “I don’t know how to do these things.”

The couple then snap a picture before Watson’s attention is then grabbed by another man behind him who asks: “Are you in the queue?”

Watson then stumbles on his words as he chuckles: “It is the queue, but I’m not- well I’m in the show.”

The man then hilariously replies: “You have to get in the queue,” seemingly giving Watson the idea of posing as a fan.

Footage then shows Watson in the queue, looking exasperated as the line inches forward, before posing as a fan in discussion with other punters, saying: “I want to see it, I think it’ll be good.”

Watson then begins to make his way back into the venue as someone mumbles something and Watson says to the camera: “‘Is that him?’ they said – yes, it is.

“I’m a real guy with like emotions and I have a life, I’m an actual human.”

The video then shows Watson onstage and addressing the audience before the show officially begins as he awkwardly says: “Just be aware, I’m here and if you need any jokes in the meantime, I can do that.

“Otherwise, just sort of make yourselves comfortable I suppose, I dunno, just like everything’s fine.”

The comedian then walks off stage to prepare for the start of the show as he chuckles at the camera and says: “Fun, innit.”

Watson shared the clip to social media on Thursday with the caption: “Went out to meet the #fans. Of course I would, I’m a man of the people. And with that, we queue.”

The video has since been liked by over 1,900 people and has received dozens of comments from fans left chuckling at the comedian’s prank.

One user wrote: “This is cute.”

Another commented: “Saw the show a few years ago in Edinburgh and loved it when you did this.”

A third said: “If I didn’t hate Edinburgh during the Fringe, I’d come see you too.”

Another wrote: “I would do anything to be there.”

Pleasance Theatre also replied: “Mark Watson: Queue Manager.”