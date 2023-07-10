A TENNIS fan has warned punters to avoid attending Wimbledon as he and pals allegedly waited over seven hours in a queue of more than 15,000 people – without moving.

Matt Greenstreet attended the 136th edition of the tournament on Monday, joining the throngs of people eager to watch the likes of Dan Evans and Stan Wawrinka turn out on the first day.

However, despite attending the Championships and getting in without issue in previous years, Matt claims he was left waiting in the queue for an astonishing seven hours without getting anywhere.

Video shows Matt, from Surrey, standing in a field beside Wimbledon as he says: “If you’re considering the Wimbledon queue, I would give it a massive miss.

“We got here this morning at 6:45 and we were at 6,000 in the queue, it’s currently 1pm and we haven’t moved in nearly seven hours.”

Matt then turns the camera around to reveal the gigantic queue that has developed outside of the tournament’s entrance.

“The queue is literally not moving, it’s ridiculous. I’ve been here years past where I used to bunk off school and come up for 9 o’clock and could be in for lunch time.

“I don’t know what’s happening but nothing’s moving, there’s no news, there’s just 15,000 people in a field in Wimbledon.

“If you’re thinking of coming, just don’t, stay away.”

Matt shared the video to social media on Tuesday with the caption: “Stay away from Wimbledon.”

The clip has since received over 8,300 likes and over 200 comments from users who were left aghast at Matt’s claims.

One user wrote: “6:45am? Just don’t bother. That’s not commitment.”

Another wrote: “Every single event in London has felt really over subscribed compared to normal. Can’t do anything spontaneously anymore.”

A third replied: “It’s the heightened security because of Just Stop Oil.”

Another wrote: “Just watch it on telly.”

A fifth commented: “They should only sell online, this doesn’t make any sense…”

Despite tickets for the tournament being sold out months in advance, Wimbledon organisers have made 500 further tickets available on general sale for the centre court excluding the last four days.

Today Scots star and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray takes on Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas after their match was delayed due to last night’s 11pm curfew.