A WILD clip shows residents of a small town in Alaska hurling beat-up old cars down a 300-foot cliff as part of a bizarre Fourth of July celebration.

The town of Glacier View in Southern Alaska experiences very little darkness at this time of year, meaning its residents have no chance to enjoy the traditional fireworks seen on Independence Day.

Instead, the town has seemingly come up with a unique alternative to the colourful explosives – launching vehicles off the top of a cliff.

Thrilling footage shared by one proud Alaskan shows numerous cars painted with fun colours and writing flying off the cliff and being smashed up as they roll down to the bottom.

The unique tradition of smashing cars down a cliff began because it doesn’t get dark enough in the Alaskan town for fireworks.

Standing below are countless members of an excited audience welcoming the crashing cars with loud cheering.

On-screen text reads: “POV: Alaska doesn’t get dark enough for fireworks on the 4th of July.”

The bizarre tradition, known as the Alaska Car Launch or the Glacier View Car Huck, began back in 2005 when a local by the name of Arnie Hrncir decided to dispose of his wrecked Volvo by sending it crashing down the cliffside.

Arnie’s car reportedly got totalled after his wife accidentally hit an elk and despite repair efforts, he and his wife ultimately decided to put a rock in the boot and push it off the side of a cliff.

The following year, they organised the event and it soon turned into a tradition running for almost 20 years that Arnie refers to as “F Day” — freedom, faith, family, food and fun.

F Day now features almost all the action of a demolition derby, with the cars being launched downwards instead of hitting each other.

Although it seems as if there a driver steering, the cars are reportedly rigged up to a uniquely designed rail system that allows them to accelerate on their own.

The cars are mainly gifted by locals who want to dispose of their old vehicles and – if they have a working engine – Arnie will save them for the grand event where they’ll be destroyed in style.

Once all the festivities are over, the cars are removed and later recycled.

The video of the incredible tradition was shared to social media on Wednesday (5 JUL) with the caption: “4th of July Car Launch in Glacier View, Alaska.

“No, there is no one in the cars. This is all done on private property and tens of thousands of people attend. The cars are donated by businesses and communities.”

The clip received over 600,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments from users left wowed by the event.

One user said: “I’ll always remember this event. Super fun to experience. My boys loved it!”

Another wrote: “The indomitable nature of the American spirit right here.”

A third commented: “So now I want to do this more than anything.”

Another replied: “Looks like I’m going to Alaska next year.”