SCOTS locals were left shocked after a driver crashed their car down a set of stairs on a side street right beside Edinburgh Castle.

The bizarre accident occurred on Castle Wynd North just a few feet away from the entrance to Edinburgh Castle.

Baffled by the dopey driver, onlookers included the Governor of Edinburgh Castle, Alastair Bruce, who shared the image to social media alongside updates until the motor was recovered.

The car was left abandoned on Castle Wynd North but was removed by a flatbed truck. Credit: Alastair Bruce

It is unclear how exactly the driver managed to mistake the steps for an actual road in the capital city, but their vehicle was thankfully recovered in due course, freeing up the Wynd again.

An image shows the car left slumped at the top of the flight of concrete steps, with the front bumper kissing the pavement between the second set of steps.

The red Mitsubishi Colt sits underneath a sign for a toilet – which may have been required when the driver realised they were about to begin a perilous ride down a pedestrian walkway.

A further picture shows the reverse view of the Japanese manufactured motor which has thankfully managed to come to a stop with the back two wheels above the steps.

However, the car can be seen perilously tilting forwards with a clear gap between the rear wheels and the bodywork of the vehicle.

The car was eventually recovered by a flatbed recovery truck after almost an hour of sitting at the top of the steps.

Alastair Bruce shared the snaps to social media last night with the caption: “Oh dear. Outside of Edinburgh Castle just now, reminds me of the Italian Job car chase, gone wrong.”

His post received over 630 likes with dozens of comments from Edinburgh locals who can appreciate the difficulty of finding a parking space in the city.

Andy Arthur said: “I hope they got that parking ticket on the dashboard before trying to park there.”

Joyce Cleere Butler said: “Might work better as Carry On The Italian Job.”

Christine Deeley said: “Oh jings, hope driver’s okay. They must’ve got some fright.”

Alice Clarke said: “I realise that parking is difficult in Edinburgh, but that’s getting very creative.”

Luis Schmidt said: “Driving in Edinburgh can be a nightmare, maybe they wanted to try a shortcut.”

Castle Wynd North is now clear to all pedestrians following the calamitous car’s removal.