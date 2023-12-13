Clinical study success for Scots medical microwave pioneers

Leading podiatrist hails device as most effective treatment

NEW RESEARCH has shown that over four out of every five patients suffering from a common skin condition are likely to see successful outcomes after using innovative microwave technology.

Studies conducted in New Zealand found that 83% of patients who opted to use medical microwaves to treat plantar warts were able to get rid of the notoriously troublesome skin condition.

Swift®, developed by Stirling-based health tech leaders Emblation, uses targeted bursts of microwaves to treat warts and verrucae, offering a unique advantage over current treatment methods which often require invasive and painful procedures.

The device has been hailed as having the potential to replace current treatment methods by leading podiatrist, researcher, and Fellow at the Royal College of Podiatry Dr Ivan Bristow.

Dr Bristow, an accomplished podiatrist with over 30 years of experience, said: “Our research conducted in New Zealand mirrors the fantastic results we saw previously in the UK.

“Going through patient notes thoroughly, we examined 45 patients with a total of 150 warts on their feet that they’d struggled with for around 3 years on average.

“Using the Swift® device, 32 of those patients were even cured after 4 treatments or less – in total, giving an impressive cure rate of 83% across the study.

“Compared to traditional wart remedies, this is a hugely positive outcome and demonstrates the consistency of Swift’s performance even across different continents and users.

“We also discovered younger patients tended to respond even faster and have better clearance rates, likely because of more robust immune systems.

“Together all of the findings underscore the tremendous benefits Swift® microwave technology can offer long-suffering wart patients, dramatically outperforming outdated, painful options.”

Emblation, aims to create more accessible, reliable, and compact medical microwave systems for use in dermatology and podiatry, aiming to surpass the limitations of traditional skin lesion treatments.

More recently, Emblation has initiated medical trials to explore the possibility of using the device to treat skin cancers and pre-cancers, with initially promising results.

Dr Bristow added: “Swift® has so many advantages and it doesn’t affect one’s lifestyle – a major benefit here. Having warts over your hand or your feet can have quite a psychological impact on an individual, and of course, can affect someone’s quality of life.

“From our earlier studies, we demonstrated how microwave treatment can enhance the body’s natural immune response to the infection.

“I’ve had patients who have spent thousands of pounds on wart treatments, using things that never worked before they tried Swift®. We knew this treatment had a host of benefits and new research is continuing to back that up.”

Founded by Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean, who met during their post-graduate studies at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, the duo launched Swift®, introducing a radical new treatment in the podiatry sector.

The founders of Emblation are Gary Beale (in waistcoat) and Eamon McErlean (blue shirt). The pair met during post-graduate studies at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh.

Gary Beale, co-founder, and CEO of Emblation said: “We continue to show that Swift® can offer a revolutionary treatment to skin conditions like common and plantar warts and can truly change people’s lives.

“It’s brilliant to see continued clinical validation of Swift’s effectiveness. It reinforces our mission to provide innovative solutions that truly transform patient outcomes.”

In May 2021, Emblation secured a significant second-round investment from London-based specialist healthcare investors, Apposite Capital, to continue its clinical research and impressive company growth.

The firm now successfully offers its Swift® technology to patients across numerous countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK and mainland Europe, and the UAE, with further expansion into Asia at an advanced stage.

Based in Stirling, the company is currently working from their brand-new state-of-the-art, 20,000 sqft headquarters at Castle Business Park, set against the picturesque backdrop of Stirling Castle.

To find out more about Emblation, call 01259 236132 or visit https://emblation.com/

To read more about the research, please visit: https://jfootankleres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13047-023-00638-8