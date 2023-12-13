Heartwarming moment elderly Scots couple dance to Christmas carols in Glasgow shopping centre

THIS is the heartwarming moment an elderly Scots couple danced to Christmas carollers in a Glasgow shopping centre.

Shoppers at Braehead Shopping Centre were left beaming at loved-up Patrcia and John on Tuesday, who showed that they’ve still got the moves at 93 years old.

The couple put on a skilful display of dancing to the songs of Clydeside Singers’ carol group dressed in Santa hats and Christmas shirts, with a large Christmas tree as a stunning backdrop.

Video, filmed by passerby Laura, shows Patricia, dressed in a blue suit hand-in-hand with partner John as the carollers sing a festive version of Tony Christie’s (Is This The Way To) Amarillo.

The couple waltz back and forth as the smiling carollers sing on, with a small crowd visible around the pair watching the magical moment.

The pair dance away without a care in the world while a small crowd gathers to watch the magical moment.

The couple execute a series of well-choreographed dance moves, spinning and jiving lovingly as the crowds of shoppers look on in delight.

Laura shared the video to social media on Tuesday, with the caption: “The sights you see. Patricia and John, aged 93 dancing to Christmas carollers at Braehead Glasgow.”

The video quickly received over 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments from social media users impressed by the couple’s dance moves.

The duo has become well-known in the area and users left comments telling of previous experiences seeing Patricia and John out and about town.

One user said “Both of them were in Marks at Braehead yesterday impeccably dressed and a smile for everyone just loving life. Never 93, this is just lovely.”

Another added: “This wee couple needs to be the face of Braehead. love seeing them there, you can’t miss them.”

A third replied: “I saw this couple walk outside of Braehead on Sunday, said to my husband how beautiful and classy they look.”

Another wrote: “Aw I was there today as well. I’d loved to have seen them dance.”

A fifth commented: “I’m not crying, you are. So precious.”