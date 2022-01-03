Josh Carroll-Smith set off with friends from Manchester in the early hours of Friday morning, aware that London’s main fireworks were cancelled.

However, the 19-year-old was shocked after joining 25,000 others on Westminster Bridge and spotting an “embarrassing” fireworks display going off in the distance.

Business student Josh spotted events being shared across Facebook saying fireworks were back on so turned up with other revellers expecting to see the sky lit up.

He recorded a video showing New Year party-goers counting down to 2022 before sighing in disappointment when just two fireworks flew into the sky but failed to explode.

Josh shared the video on TikTok on Saturday, writing: “How actual embarrassing.”

The clip has been viewed over 11million times and attracted over 13,000 comments from viewers who were shocked that anyone turned up anyway.

LittleRockRochelle said: “The fireworks were cancelled from the summer, do your research guys.”

RobertAnderson said: “I’m so glad I didn’t go.”

AikenMusic said: “So basically a crowd gathered simply to do some counting?”

Ian Eccleston said: “Welcome to the U.K.”

MeganO said: “It’s embarrassing seeing all the people there after the things said.”

Speaking today Josh said: “People were very bemused but that turned to anger and fireworks were being thrown into the crowd.

“People were climbing on shipping containers, there was arguing, pushing and shouting from the crowd.

“It was awful to be in, but the biggest let down would be the fireworks being moved.

“We’re out of lockdown now, I don’t understand as we’re allowed to travel, now we’re allowed some of our freedom, but we can’t even have a firework display to end a horrible year.”